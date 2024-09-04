Zelenskyy’s Major Ukraine Government Shake-Up Likely Aimed At Restructuring Ministry Portfolios

By EurActiv

By Alexandra Brzozowski

(EurActiv) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to look at restructuring government responsibilities after requesting a slew of top ministers to resign as part of the biggest shake-up of the wartime government, expected for Thursday.

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, was expected to consider the resignations during its next meeting, its chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Wednesday (4 September), shortly before the chamber voted in favour of the resignations of several key ministers.

Earlier on Tuesday (3 September) and Wednesday (4 September), several high-profile ministers had submitted their resignation letters, including Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the latest minister to hand in his resignation letter on Wednesday (4 September), gave no further explanation in his handwritten note, shared by Stefanchuk.

His potential move, however, was rumoured for a long time in Ukrainian government circles.

Last August, Kuleba had said on national television that he was not concerned about the possibility as “no job was permanent.”

He added that it was clear from the beginning that he “would leave under two circumstances: the first is if the president asks me to do it. The second is if I get into some fundamental contradiction with foreign policy and do not consider it possible to work with it.”

Some 243 Ukrainian lawmakers supported Kamyshin’s resignation, 241 voted in favour of Stefanishyna’s, 249 for Maliuska’s, and 244 for Strilets. However, not enough votes were gathered, for the dismissal of Vereshchuk. The vote on Kuleba’s resignation was put on hold.

None of the ministers had explained their decisions, but Zelenskyy had announced Tuesday (4 September) night that a government reshuffle was expected within a day.

“Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up in such a way that Ukraine will achieve all the results we need — for all of us,” said Zelenskyy.

“To do this, we need to strengthen some areas in the government — and personnel decisions have been prepared.”

He added that more changes were likely to happen within his office and that “certain areas of our foreign and domestic policies will have a slightly different emphasis.”

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov cancelled a joint press encounter with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, planned in Berlin on Tuesday evening. There was no information on whether he had been asked to hand in his resignation, too.

In addition, Zelenskyy dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Vitalii Koval, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), also submitted his resignation nine months after taking over the office.

Ukrainian sources say that other dismissals are being prepared in the government, while Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to remain in office.

Upgrade of several portfolios expected

“As promised, a major reboot of the government can already be expected this week. More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet of Ministers will change,” David Arakhamia, head of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian parliament, said.

After a day of firings on Wednesday, Ukraine will see a day of appointments on Thursday, added Arakhamia.

Some of those who resigned are expected to be re-appointed to new posts and, or rewarded with new tasks, Ukrainian government sources said.

Euractiv understands that among them is likely to be Stefanishyna, who has been responsible for Ukraine’s accession talks and is expected to receive an upgraded portfolio that will likely include the justice ministry on top of her current tasks.

Kamyshin, who previously headed Ukraine’s state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, has since taken care of domestic arms and drone production and was expected to be re-appointed within the new government, Ukrainian government sources said.

“We take note of Ukraine’s decision to reshuffle several key public positions,” EU’s lead foreign affairs spokesperson, Peter Stano, told Euractiv when asked whether there would be concerns about the country’s domestic stability.

While he stressed the EU would not comment publicly on domestic decisions related to the staffing of partner countries’ institutions, Stano added that the bloc “recognises the importance of good and stable governance”.

“As for the impact on Ukraine’s internal political stability, it’s unlikely to be significant,” Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) told Euractiv.

“There’s a limit to how long people can work under such intense pressure without burning out, which is why the [current reshuffle] doesn’t appear to be driven by major internal political conflicts, but rather by the need for fresh energy in key positions,” Mylovanov said.

Beyond that, they would also be largely related to getting them done before the winter period – and potentially more significant disruptions – kick in, Mylovanov said.

“It is also largely practical: winter, even without war, is tough due to energy and heating needs,” Mylovanov said.

“October through February are critical months when the government needs to maintain stability – so, if you were going to make changes in leadership, you would do it before the heating season kicks in,” he said, adding this would give new ministers time to settle on the files.

Foreign policy impact

Kuleba, meanwhile, is likely to be on the way out, though he has been well-regarded abroad, especially among Western counterparts, for his skilful diplomacy with Global South countries.

Several European foreign ministers praised their collaboration with Kuleba.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said he had “put the people of Ukraine before himself”, recalling their “long conversations on night trains, at the G7, on the frontlines, in Brussels, [and] in front of a bombed-out power plant.”

Lithiania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Kuleba had “set a very high benchmark not only for his successor but for any foreign minister in any country”.

A name floated as his replacement is that of incumbent Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to sources in the Ukrainian government.

“This [would be] one of those surprising changes for me as Kuleba has been performing quite well in his role,” Mylovanov said.

“Kuleba is one of the longest-serving ministers, and it’s possible that this decision may be related to energy or personal reasons—perhaps he feels it’s time to step down,” Mylovanov said, adding that it could be a more personal decision rather than a politically-charged one.

Asked about the decision’s impact on Ukraine’s diplomacy, Mylovanov said it would be limited as Ukrainian foreign policy is shaped by the president, with the foreign minister responsible for implementation.

“We shouldn’t expect any drastic changes in Ukraine’s overall foreign policy direction,” he stressed.