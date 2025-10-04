Algeria Ramping Up Frontier Exploration, Shale Gas Projects And Licensing Activity To Expand Reserves 

By Eurasia Review

Algeria is sharpening its upstream strategy around frontier zones and unconventional resources, with officials from ALNAFT and Sonatrach highlighting shale gas, offshore exploration and new licensing opportunities as key growth drivers.

Speaking at African Energy Week 2025 on Thursday, Samir Bekhti, President of ALNAFT, said the regulator’s priority is “reaching the full potential” of Algeria’s reserves, noting that the country holds some of the largest oil and gas deposits in the region. “We’re focusing today on frontier zones to increase our reserves and production. We have huge unconventional reserves – over 700 trillion cubic feet of un-risked shale gas resources – and we also want to explore and develop our offshore,” he said.

Bekhti added that Algeria has signed eight hydrocarbon contracts so far in 2025, underlining the attractiveness of its legal and fiscal framework and confirmed that new blocks are being prepared for launch in early 2026. “We will propose new blocks in Q1 or Q2 of next year,” he noted.

Echoing the emphasis on unconventional plays, Sonatrach Executive Vice President for Business Development and Marketing, Ferhat Ounoughi, pointed to Algeria’s shale gas as a strategic asset. “Our best resource is shale gas – the third largest globally – with a large portion considered technically recoverable,” he said. “Success in unlocking these reserves depends on operational efficiency. Much of the required equipment is imported, and since costs are a key element, it’s essential that we manufacture locally.”

He also outlined opportunities in enhanced oil recovery techniques and green energy development, stressing that Algeria “cannot exist outside of the current geopolitical context” as it strengthens its position as a reliable gas supplier to Europe.

SLB’s Managing Director – North Africa, Khaled Saidi, highlighted Algeria’s “significant and strategic” offshore potential and stressed the role of automation and digital solutions in optimizing production, while Emerson Africa Vice President Cedric Soenens said his company was working with Sonatrach to “support production, optimize operation costs and ensure safety” across Algerian fields.

Regional players are also eyeing entry into Algeria. Massimiliano Mignacca, Managing Director of AMMAT Global Resources, described Algeria as a “strategic partner for Italy” and said the company is preparing a proposal to launch operations in-country.