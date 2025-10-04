De-Greed The Human Mind To Reverse Climate Change – OpEd

By Sudhansu R Das

If the economic growth and development are going in the right direction why is there climate change? Climate change happens due to the imbalance in nature and the imbalance in nature happens due to the unsustainable economic activities which lead to more natural calamities of higher intensity; it destroys human lives and properties on an unprecedented scale.

The intensity and frequency of the climate-related natural disasters have increased in the last two decades. Those calamities killed approximately 40,000 to 60,000 people annually on average over the last few decades. Unsustainable development is one of the main reasons for the loss of life. The point is If the present economic growth is unsustainable why is it not corrected? Whether the world leaders lack the courage and conviction to correct the wrong? Are they waiting for the total destruction of this beautiful planet which will ultimately bury their dream of becoming rich and powerful?

According to most of the religions in the world, nature is like a mother which protects her children. When the children grow up to control nature, it bleeds in pain and loses her balance. Climate change happens. The human should understand that in spite of his scientific, military and economic prowess, he is like a toy before nature. All his achievements in the field of science are just sand castles before nature’s unlimited power. What we call nature’s fury is not fury but the painful condition of mother nature. What we call natural calamities are nothing but nature’s eagerness to repair the damaged environment.

As per the Hindu scripture, The Bhagwat Geeta, “moha (attachment) blurs the vision.” Emotional attachment to wealth, power, pleasure and for global dominance blurs the vision of a leader who destroys his surroundings and justifies it as right. The famous poet, John Milton has beautifully explained in his epic “The Paradise Lost,” how Satan in the guise of a serpent has planted the greed in the minds of Adam and Eve to destroy God’s most beautiful creation. The same evil force and the same serpent still whispers in the ears of the human to do everything to destroy the planet. The religions world over have failed to de-greed leaders; in contrast many of the religious preachers have also developed the greed for luxury, pleasure and power; they justify it by misquoting scriptures and misleading their followers. The climate change which is going to engulf the entire world can be reversed if the world community learns to respect nature and do everything to repair it.

Greed is the main reason for war, violence, arson and atrocities world over. The mono culture growth, loss of crop diversity, farmers’ suicide, migration of people, unemployment, income disparity, debt burden on nations and economic recession etc originate from greed only. It accumulates wealth for a few persons but destroys more wealth. The former US President Barack Obama said that greed was the main reason for the global economic slowdown after 2008. The Ukraine and USSR have fought for more than three and half years. The cost of the war is too huge to estimate; with the war expenditure both the nations could have prospered. Israel and the middle east countries can live peacefully amid wealth and happiness. The Middle East has energy and Israel has the cutting edge technologies for mutual growth and prosperity. This internecine war will end if the leaders of those countries de-radicalize their citizens by putting the radical religious preachers in jail permanently. All countries in the world should quarantine their religions from radical thoughts. True religions will put humanity on a peaceful track.

There cannot be one religion in the world; the diversity of religions should continue; as the diversity creates demand for multiple economic activities amid peace and co-operation. There is no technology to reverse the climate change except a better way of life the human is supposed to live for his good.

Trade and business are required for growth and prosperity. But the greedy Businessmen should not stray into politics to misuse power for building their business empire on global ruins. Parliament of every country should be a place for intellectuals, experts from different fields, social workers, academicians and philanthropists etc. A healthy parliament depends on healthy democracy with educated and conscious people who can choose their representatives for good governance. Democracy malfunctions when there are vote banks, social divisions, illiteracy and backwardness; populism, money and muscle power destroys the root of democracy. The reversal of climate change depends on healthy democracy because democratically elected public representatives are most likely to make sound decisions.

Corruption always rips apart the natural balance, social and cultural life. Unsustainable mega projects should not be allowed to destroy natural balance and bury the countries with debt burden. The mob violence in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal could have been controlled had the leaders in those countries taken wise decisions regarding their infrastructure development. Proper selection of infrastructure projects put less pressure on the environment and save the country from debt traps. Crop diversity, employment opportunities, transparent marketing facilities and a check on price rise would have channeled the youth energy into constructive activities in those countries. The reversal of climate change holds the key to many of the socio-economic problems across the world.