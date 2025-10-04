Fragmented And Vulnerable: Time To Rethink Bangladesh’s Intelligence System – OpEd

By Arman Ahmed

Bangladesh’s security apparatus is at the crossroads. In terms of current security challenges, ranging from cyber war to international terror, the country’s intelligence system needs to be transformed radically.

The institutions of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and the National Security Intelligence (NSI), while essential, are in shambles and dysfunctional in their function. Their duplicative roles, a result of poor coordination, cripple the country’s ability to properly address security challenges. The way forward is a new paradigm, one of integration and simplicity, if the national interest of Bangladesh is to be secured in a rapidly changing world.

Bangladesh’s current system of intelligence gathering and analysis is adversely affected by a lack of central coordination. The DGFI, which deals primarily with military intelligence and foreign security, and the NSI, dealing with internal threats and domestic security, operate in silos. Segregation of work is unavoidable to a certain extent, but it has resulted in gaps in information sharing and decision-making and put Bangladesh vulnerable to external and internal threats. There obviously exists a need for a more coordinated system with military, law enforcement, and civilian intelligence activity under centralized control.

Establishing a Director of National Intelligence (DNI) could be the start of a more intelligent, better coordinated intelligence system. Like the United States DNI, this would be the hub guaranteeing intelligence was coordinated across all agencies. DNI, reporting to the Prime Minister or Head of State Executive, would coordinate that intelligence is gathered in a systematic fashion, analyzed, and delivered in an integrated manner, with the outcome being the speeding up of decision and reaction times. A DNI-headed agency would put an end to the current fragmentation that is weakening the efficiency of Bangladesh’s intelligence system and infuse the strategic focus required to meet the advanced security challenges of the modern era.

The DGFI would also be able to establish demarcated boundaries in the DGFI and NSI roles. The DGFI would have to go on worrying about the military intelligence, foreign intelligence gathering, and cyber attacks. With cyber security becoming more vital, the role of the DGFI in protecting Bangladesh’s cyber infrastructure needs to be bolstered. The NSI, on the other hand, should continue to deal with internal security, counterterrorism, and domestic threats. This unambiguous distinction of responsibilities would allow the two agencies to concentrate on their core functions, without redundant duplication or stepping on each other’s toes. A DNI would cause the two agencies to work in conjunction with each other whenever overlap of responsibilities takes place, for example, in counterintelligence cases.

A reflection of one of the very fundamental weaknesses of the intelligence apparatus of Bangladesh currently is that there is not a diversification of the people conducting analysis. Intelligence agencies are heavily drawing on military personnel currently, which could lead to a very security-oriented culture. In order to make intelligence more effective, experts of various professions need to be gathered, ranging from diplomats and scholars to policemen and private analysts. A multidisciplinary team would be able to grasp the varied richness of issues at hand, ranging from transnational geopolitics to domestic social dynamics. Through diversifying perspectives within Bangladesh’s intelligence community, the country would be in a position to face threats from numerous angles, reducing risk of bias and increasing the quality of analysis.

In addition to adopting numerous perspectives, Bangladesh must also invest in proper training for their intelligence officers. A robust training program for the intelligence analysts would render them more capable of examining the multifaceted nature of modern security threats. The training programme would involve technical expertise along with a full understanding of political, economic, and cultural factors which are functional in international as well as internal security. By making its intelligence officers competent enough with a diverse range of analytical tools and perspectives, Bangladesh is able to make its intelligence machinery more effective and redesign its institutions so that they can deal with a broader range of security problems.

Bangladesh also has to institute a more state-focused approach to intelligence. The nature of the intelligence machinery as it stands, it is often dominated by the agency-specific agendas of each one of them, resulting in inefficiency and discoordination. The establishment of a DNI would work to redirect the focus of intelligence operations in the direction of national interest so that the nation’s intelligence resources are directed in concert with the greater goal of national security and sovereignty. The DNI would provide the leadership to establish state-oriented objectives as top priority, unify intelligence operations, and utilize resources to the best extent. With more transnational and interconnected threats in the world, a state-oriented intelligence system would help Bangladesh more effectively counter external and internal threats.

Bangladesh has the human resources and capabilities to build a world-class intelligence system. From its professional army to its diplomatic corps and academic community, the country has the human capital to construct a more solid and better-functioning system of intelligence. Missing has been the strategic brainpower to integrate all these loose ends into an effective and efficient whole. Creation of a DNI would provide the type of leadership to bring together Bangladesh’s various agencies of the intelligence community so that they operate more in sync and aligned to national objectives.

In the end, Bangladesh is at a critical juncture as far as its intelligence system is concerned. Creation of a Director of National Intelligence would be a step toward having an integrated, effective, and state-oriented intelligence system. By establishing defined roles for the DGFI and NSI, aiding inter-agency coordination, and enhancing the diversity of the workforce within the intelligence community, Bangladesh can build a national security infrastructure best poised to address the multi-dimensional threats of our global world. Change must come now, and the DNI can be the driver to a safer, more resilient, and more strategically oriented Bangladesh. By possessing an integrated intelligence architecture, Bangladesh will be able to better protect its national interests, maintain its sovereignty, and successfully counter the future security threats.