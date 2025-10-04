Pakistan: Infrastructure, Inflation, And Investor Trust – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

When Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the Pakistan Business Council this week, he had one clear message: the government is determined to keep the economy steady and create space for investment. That sounds good, but if you’ve lived through Pakistan’s constant economic turbulence, you’ve probably heard similar lines before. Stability is a promise every finance minister makes. Delivering it is another story.

He talked about building an investment-friendly climate and pushing ahead with infrastructure upgrades. Honestly, this is one area where the words line up with what businesses need. Exporters and traders have been stuck with the same old bottlenecks for decades. Slow ports, congested roads, unreliable rail lines, all of it adds hidden costs that make Pakistani products less competitive abroad. So, when Aurangzeb says fixing these things is a priority, it matters. Whether those projects materialize, that’s where most people get sceptical.

What caught my attention was his reference to the lessons from past floods. Pakistan has a habit of treating natural disasters as one-off events, scrambling to respond and then forgetting once the waters recede. The 2020 floods were brutal, not only in the damage they caused but in how unprepared the system was. Communities waited months for proper rehabilitation. If this time the government is truly drawing on past mistakes and setting up longer-term relief, it would be a shift from the usual pattern. People in flood-hit areas don’t really care about policy statements, though. They care about whether homes are rebuilt, farms restored, and kids back in schools. That’s the test.

Inflation was another big part of the conversation. Aurangzeb sounded upbeat, pointing to falling oil prices and saying inflation is coming under control. He mentioned a new Steering Committee on Inflation, which makes me raise an eyebrow. Committees rarely solve anything by themselves. Still, having some form of early warning system could help if it means reacting faster to price spikes in food or fuel. For ordinary families, though, the reality is simpler: if the cost of flour, vegetables, or medicine isn’t easing up, no committee will make a difference in how they feel.

The push for investment is a trickier subject. Investors don’t just want friendly handshakes; they want certainty. And Pakistan’s economic playbook hasn’t exactly been consistent. Tax rules change mid-year, imports get suddenly restricted, or governments swing from one IMF deal to another. That kind of unpredictability drives away long-term investment. So, while the minister’s assurances sound nice, the real test is whether policies remain steady long enough for businesses to trust them.

The role of the Pakistan Business Council adds another layer. They represent the big players, the large corporations. It’s good that they’re engaging with the government, but small and medium-sized businesses often get left out of these conversations. And it’s those SMEs that make up most of the economy, employing millions and driving local growth. If reforms only serve the top end, the broader economy won’t feel much of a lift.

Aurangzeb’s optimism about inflation cooling off thanks to cheaper oil might hold up for a while, but Pakistan’s inflation problem runs deeper. The rupee’s volatility and reliance on imports mean that prices are never far from the next shock. Oil may be cheaper today, but a dip in reserves or a sudden global jolt could wipe that relief out overnight. I suspect his upbeat tone was aimed more at reassuring investors and markets than at convincing ordinary shoppers, who are still paying steep prices.

One potentially promising sign was the idea of closer collaboration between the business community and government in research and policymaking. Pakistan’s policies often feel detached from reality because they’re made without input from those who must work under them. If businesses can provide data and practical advice, and if the government is willing to listen, it could make future strategies more grounded. The real question is whether that input will include a wide enough range of voices, not just the biggest firms in Karachi or Lahore.

It’s impossible to ignore the political angle here. Pakistan is under pressure: IMF requirements, inflation management, and the constant need to signal to foreign lenders and investors that things are under control. When Aurangzeb talks about stability and reform, he’s speaking as much to international audiences as he is to domestic ones. In that sense, these kinds of meetings aren’t just policy updates; they’re part of an ongoing PR effort to show that the country has a plan.

People at home, though, tend to be less impressed by polished statements. They’ve seen the cycle play out too many times. Every government promises reforms, every minister talks about stability, and every business council issues polite support. Then, months later, reality undercuts the optimism. That’s why so many ordinary Pakistanis hear these promises and shrug.

Still, there’s room for cautious hope. Falling oil prices give the government a bit of breathing space. The business community seems open to working with policymakers. And at least Aurangzeb is acknowledging both the immediate pain of inflation and the need for long-term reforms. It’s not enough to win trust yet, but it’s better than denial or short-term gimmicks.

If this administration can stick to its promises, keep policies steady, and deliver on infrastructure, the economic mood could shift. But Pakistanis are right to be wary. It’s not the first time they’ve heard that stability is just around the corner. For now, the best we can say is that the ingredients are there. Whether the recipe works depends on whether words finally turn into action.