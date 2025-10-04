Realism And Idealism In Indonesia’s Global Strategy – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The foreign policy of Indonesia during the twenty-first century demonstrates both preservation of established principles and new approaches because of its core doctrine of bebas dan aktif and changing international political conditions.

This article demonstrates that Indonesia conducts foreign policy through two opposing approaches by seeking sovereignty and security and economic power in a multipolar world while supporting multilateral cooperation and normative leadership in climate change and human rights. The dual approach represents a strategic combination which allows Indonesia to handle both great power competition and regional threats and domestic needs. The paper demonstrates that Indonesia conducts its foreign policy through a practical method which combines realist power-based survival strategies with idealist goals for establishing order and justice and promoting international cooperation.

The realist perspective on Indonesia’s foreign policy focuses on safeguarding national independence while pursuing the highest possible national interests in the competitive global setting. The increasing power of China, together with U.S. influence and intensifying Indo-Pacific competition, has forced Jakarta to pursue a hedging approach rather than taking a side. Joko Widodo dedicated his presidency to economic diplomacy, which brought foreign capital for infrastructure development while maintaining Indonesia’s independence from security pacts.

The foreign policy of Indonesia under President Prabowo Subianto, who took office in 2024, now shows stronger assertiveness because of his military experience, which drives realist foreign policy approaches. The early signs of his presidency include his first state visit to Beijing and his agreements about resource sharing in disputed sea areas, which indicate he will prioritise economic benefits from China at the expense of ASEAN unity and Indonesia’s historical stance of non-alignment. Realism in international relations functions on the fundamental idea that states will seek power and survival through compromising their moral values in an anarchic global environment.

The diplomatic identity of Indonesia maintains its original idealistic nature. Since gaining independence, Indonesia has taken a leadership role as a champion of anti-colonialism and non-alignment and global justice. In the 21st century, this idealist tradition is evident in Jakarta’s leadership within ASEAN, its active role in the G20, and its advocacy for Palestinian self-determination. The Indonesian government bases its conflict management strategy on multilateralism, which enables international cooperation and strengthens developing nations’ diplomatic power. The climate diplomacy efforts of Brazil demonstrate its commitment to idealistic principles through its carbon emission reduction targets and rainforest protection initiatives. Even as Prabowo’s administration distances itself from Western partners due to protectionist trade policies and environmental conditions, concerns, Indonesia frames its pivot toward Asia and BRICS not merely as a realist strategy but as part of a broader idealist project to democratise global governance and counter Western dominance.

The regional strategy of Indonesia demonstrates how realism and idealism work together. ASEAN functions as Jakarta’s main diplomatic focus because it enables member states to work together for mutual benefits and represents Indonesia’s vision for a peaceful and stable Southeast Asia. The South China Sea disputes, together with the Myanmar crisis, show how ASEAN struggles to apply its idealistic approach when dealing with actual power relations between nations. Indonesia follows realist principles, which motivate it to build up its military forces and expand its maritime surveillance capabilities while defending its claim to the Natuna Islands, while promoting ASEAN as the main regional organisation. The dual position of Indonesia demonstrates its goal to lead through moral leadership, yet it needs to take strategic measures.

The leaders of Indonesia will encounter vital challenges in 2025, which will require them to decide between short-term fixes and long-term planning. The Western protectionist policies of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and EU deforestation regulations make Indonesia concerned about its ability to maintain access to worldwide supply chains due to economic reasons. The current situation has led to a realist movement which supports economic self-reliance and the development of multiple trade relationships with China and India. The political support Indonesia provides to Palestine matches what most Indonesians want, but leads to diplomatic problems with Western countries, which affects the nation’s position in the world. The region faces a threat from Prabowo’s willingness to work with China in disputed waters because this stance weakens ASEAN unity while allowing China to extend its territorial claims. The centralisation of foreign policy under Prabowo and his military-based approach creates worries about diminishing democratic oversight and using diplomacy to support regime legitimacy. The situation becomes difficult for Indonesia because its dual pursuit of excessive realism and excessive idealism endangers its diplomatic ties and its ability to maintain international standards while losing influence in a world dominated by strong nations.

The upcoming difficulties become more complex because of changes that have occurred in the international system structure. The United States and China have increased their rivalry to the point where the Indo-Pacific region has become the main battleground for their competition. The strategic location of Indonesia in the world provides both positive and negative elements. The world needs collective action to solve survival problems that stem from climate change because oceans are rising and natural resources are vanishing. The digital economy and technological competition between China and Western nations create difficulties for Indonesia because it must decide between these two opposing technological systems. The foreign policy of Jakarta faces restrictions because of domestic factors, which include economic disparities and growing nationalistic sentiments.

Given these dynamics, Indonesia’s foreign policy in the 21st century requires recalibration. The recommended method for Indonesia needs to establish “principled pragmatism”, which unites practical and idealistic approaches into one operational framework. ASEAN should maintain its position between major powers while creating specific boundaries to protect both national independence and regional solidarity. The strategy requires using economic ties with China and BRICS while keeping positive relations with Western countries for technological collaboration and educational and climate finance support.

ASEAN needs to evolve into a unified diplomatic platform and economic and security community which can perform joint operations. The country establishes its moral authority through cultural diplomacy and Islamic moderation, and democratic values, while building its hard power capabilities. The establishment of institutional reforms will create a basis for foreign policy operations through professional diplomatic methods instead of military or personal interests.

The foreign policy of Indonesia during the 21st century maintains a strategic equilibrium between realist and idealist approaches because of its historical background and national requirements, and changing international circumstances. Sovereignty and security, and economic power remain the core goals of realist foreign policy, yet these objectives exist alongside the idealist pursuit of international cooperation and global justice. Middle powers need this dual nature to survive in their unstable global environment. Major power conflicts and climate change require institutions to develop better decision-making abilities and stronger institutional power to address upcoming challenges.

The principled pragmatic approach enables Indonesia to defend its sovereignty while building international influence and creating a balanced global system. The challenge is substantial, yet the potential for achievement is equally great because it proves that a middle power following both realist and idealist principles can create its own path in modern times.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

