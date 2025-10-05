World Leaders React To Hamas Response To Trump Gaza Peace Plan

By Arab News

International reactions have been pouring in following Hamas’s positive response on Friday to US President Donald Trump’s plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US leader also said in a brief video message that “everybody will be treated fairly” in talks on the future of Gaza.

“In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision,” the statement added.

Qatar “welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan,” said foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari, also expressing support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

Egypt said it hoped “this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump’s plan on the ground and end the war.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful European reactions to Hamas’s response, “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the plan represented “the best chance for peace” in the conflict and that Germany “fully supports” Trump’s “call upon both sides.”

Britain’s Keir Starmer called Hamas’s acceptance “a significant step forward” and urged all sides “to implement the agreement without delay.”

And Turkiye’s foreign ministry said the Palestinian group’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday also welcomed Hamas’s positive reaction to the peace deal and said halting the war in Gaza was “within reach.”

“Hamas’ stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent proposal is encouraging,” von der Leyen wrote on X. “This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach.”