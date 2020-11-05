Nominees Announced For World Athlete Of Year 2020

By Al Bawaba News

The international sports governing body World Athletics announced nominees Tuesday for the 2020 Athlete of Year who were selected by a global panel of experts.

US athletes dominated the 10-man shortlist, including Donavan Brazier, Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles. Three Kenyans were on the women list, including Peres Jepchirchir, Faith Kipyegon, and Hellen Obiri.

World Athletics said the World Athletics Council’s vote will count 50% toward the result and the World Athletics Family’s votes and public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting will end Nov.15 and results will be announced Dec. 5.

The 10-man list:

Donavan Brazier (US)

Ryan Crouser (US)

Noah Lyles (US)

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda )

Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)

Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya)

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden)

Daniel Stahl (Sweden)

Johannes Vetter (Germany)

Karsten Warholm (Norway)

The women’s list:

Femke Bol (Netherlands )

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands )

Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia )

Ababel Yeshaneh (Ethiopia )

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya)

Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

Laura Muir (Great Britain)

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica)

