PSG To Move For Real Madrid Star Kroos

By Al Bawaba News

El Nacional is claiming that Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a move to sign Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

The former Germany international’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but his agent is ready to listen to offers for his client starting from next year.

The French club hopes that Real will not mind selling the 31-year-old midfielder who is also attracting interest from Manchester City.

Kroos moved to the Spanish giants in 2014 for a reported fee of €25.00 million and has represented the team in 327 matches where he scored 22 goals and made 80 assists in all competitions.

