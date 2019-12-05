Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls For Islamic Mercy In Wake Of Unrest

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Iranian officials to show “Islamic mercy” to the individuals engaged in the recent unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday responded to a report submitted by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, who has made suggestions for handling the situation of the people killed or injured during the recent violent unrest in Iran.

In response to the report, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “They (the suggestions) should be carried out immediately, and the suspicious people in each group must be treated in a way that is closer to the Islamic mercy.”

Shamkhani had made the report after the Leader ordered him to investigate the reasons behind the outbreak of unrest carefully, and to address the situation of the victims and their families.

The SNSC had also proposed that the ordinary citizens killed in the clashes without playing any role in the protests or riots be declared “martyrs” within the legal frameworks.

Moreover, it had suggested paying financial compensation (Diyya) to the families of the victims killed in the protests in any manner.

It was also decided that a difference be made between the respectable families of the dead and the families of those who have been killed in armed clashes with the security forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei has also called for “Islamic mercy” in the treatment of families of the third group of the people who are suspects for thuggery.

