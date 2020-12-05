Armenia: Support Plummets For PM Pashinyan, 45% Want Resignation

By PanARMENIAN

45% of Armenian residents believe that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should resign, according to a recent poll by Gallup, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The director of the Armenian office of Gallup International Aram Navasardyan told a press conference on Friday, December 4 that the survey was conducted from November 25 to December 2 and covered all the cities and provinces of Armenia.

When asked what Pashinyan should do, 38% of respondents said the Prime Minister should continue working in his post, while 45% believe he should resign, Navasardyan said.

In Gallup poll from July 2020 showed 85% of the population supported Pashinyan.

Furthermore, 41% of people see no need for snap elections, 46% of respondents said that elections are necessary.