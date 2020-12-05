ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, December 5, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Europe Social Issues World News 

Armenia: Support Plummets For PM Pashinyan, 45% Want Resignation

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

45% of Armenian residents believe that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should resign, according to a recent poll by Gallup, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The director of the Armenian office of Gallup International Aram Navasardyan told a press conference on Friday, December 4 that the survey was conducted from November 25 to December 2 and covered all the cities and provinces of Armenia.

When asked what Pashinyan should do, 38% of respondents said the Prime Minister should continue working in his post, while 45% believe he should resign, Navasardyan said.

In Gallup poll from July 2020 showed 85% of the population supported Pashinyan.

Furthermore, 41% of people see no need for snap elections, 46% of respondents said that elections are necessary.

PinLinkedInPrint
PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.