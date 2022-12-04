Iran, Russia Define Mechanisms To Broaden Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian deputy foreign minister said Tehran and Moscow have formulated mechanisms for the advancement of bilateral relations.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri pointed to the topics discussed in his meetings with Russian officials.

He said a review of the Tehran-Moscow interaction was conducted in the meetings, an evaluation of the situation in the new era was carried out, and “frameworks and mechanisms” were agreed upon for the advancement of bilateral relations.

“The relations between Iran and Russia are not confined to the issue of Syria. Tehran and Moscow are engaged in very good cooperation in the sphere of the Caucasus, as the 3+3 format is a very good model for creating regional security in the Caucasus,” he added.

The deputy foreign minister also noted that Afghanistan and the efforts to ensure security in that country provide a good opportunity for cooperation between Iran and Russia, particularly while the Westerners have ended their so-called obvious presence in Afghanistan.

“Such interactions among the Foreign Ministry of Iran and those of the neighboring states prepare the ground for the promotion and strengthening of relations in various fields, specifically the economic relations, which in turn can be a firm support for the establishment of regional stability and security and pave the way for the development and welfare of the country and people,” Baqeri concluded.

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Tehran’s opposition to the sanctions against Russia, assuring Vladimir Putin that Iran will never join the campaign of anti-Russian sanctions.

Putin also said at the meeting that the Western states are not the masters of their word because they give as they want or take when they want.