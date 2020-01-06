ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 6, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

In this photo from social media, a burning car is shown after a rocket attack on the Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020. IRAQ MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/FACEBOOK

Saudi Arabia ‘Not Consulted’ Over Soleimani Drone Strike

Saudi Arabia was not consulted by Washington over the US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, an official from the Kingdom told AFP Sunday.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“In light of the rapid developments, the kingdom stresses the importance of exercising restraint to guard against all acts that may lead to escalation, with severe consequences.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry made a similar call for restraint at the weekend and King Salman emphasised the need for measures to defuse tensions in a phone call on Saturday with Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

In a separate phone call with Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed “the need to make efforts to calm the situation and de-escalate tensions,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince has instructed Prince Khalid bin Salman, the deputy defence minister, to travel to Washington and London in the next few days to urge restraint, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.



Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

