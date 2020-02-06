Ibn ‘Arabi And The Search For Humility And Purity – Analysis

By Dr. Mohamed Chtatou

What is Sufism ?

Sufism designates the effort of internalization of the Qur’anic Revelation, the break with the purely legal religionand the wish to relive the intimate experience of the Prophet Mohammed on the night of Mî’râj : ascent to receive the prescriptions of God on the five prayers.

The supreme goal of the Sufi is to identify his will with the will of God and to be, body and soul, a place of divine manifestation. It is an initiatic and ascetic way, where the fight against the passions, with the help of the heart, leads to ecstasy by a union with God, based on the mutual love mentioned in the Qur’an.

The generally accepted etymology derives the word Sufi from the Arabic word sûf which means “wool”. The word would refer to the custom of some religious men of wearing white woolen clothes and a coat and would, therefore, contain no reference to the spiritual doctrine which distinguishes the Sufis in Islam. It is most likely that the woolen clothing was already associated with spirituality in pre-Islamic times in Felix Arabia and elsewhere.

Sufism and inner purification

Sufism is not a theological and legal school which would be added to the four already existing schools (malekite, chafi’ite, Hanafite and Hanbalite). Nor is it a schism. It’s about an esoteric conception of the relationship of man to the world and to the divine entity. It is a method of inner improvement, of balance and a source of fervor deeply experienced and transforming. It is endless love of God and the realization of this love by an inner purification.

This quest for truth, strewn with efforts and doubts, requires an initiation and a renunciation of all that is not God. The goal of this esoteric spiritual approach is to achieve fusion with God. For this, the initiate performs a kind of deep introspection. This is an internalized devotion of the human being that implies the observance of strict rules and rites combined with individual experiences.

Far from the Islamic vulgate, Sufism is a school of tremendous humility, of limitless tolerance, and active solidarity. It is the experience of the ultimate union with God. The tasawuf is therefore the resolute march of a category of privileged people (khassa), thirsty for God, moved by his grace for living only by and for him with respect for the Qur’ran and of the Sunnah, meditated, experienced and internalized.

Sufism is a way of love and knowledge. It is twofold :

God’s love is the culmination of knowledge (ma’rifa) leading to the unveiling of the mystery (kashf) (according to the Persian poet al-Hallaj (858-922) and ar-Rumi, a Persian poet and Islamic scholar (1207-1273).) The intellectual manifestations of Sufism through external means such as : studies, prayers, rules, ablutions, purification, recitations (dikr), self-criticism, truth, poverty, renunciation, etc. (according to Ibn ‘Arabi, al-Junayd, Persian mystic, (830-910).)

History of Sufism

Tasawuf ascetics first appeared in Arab and Persian territories. Then, the tariqas (mystic ways)developed in North Africa, in Egypt, in the Balkans, and in India. Followers of the renunciation of the world, thirsty for mystical knowledge and dressed in wool to distinguish themselves from the rich clothing of dignitaries, strived to achieve a strong relationship with God, for the love of him and his adoration. The Sufi, fervent of the love of God, disagrees with the world and its attractions, but also with oneself (an-nafs) and its multiple desires and inclinations.

He is educated in a rigorous self-discipline because his physical being is the seat of untimely or vile desires that keep him away from Islam and the will of God. The final extinction (al-fana) is the existential cessation leading to ultimate absorption into God and eternal life of the soul. The way (tariqa) ​​is the way of the order that the mystic takes leading to this ultimate goal. The inner experience leading him there will necessitate a number of stops (manazil), levels and degrees (makamat) and states of being (ahwal). It’s a kind of journey to God through the difficulties of this world and its attractions.

The Sufi master al-Muhasibi (781-857) was the first sheikh to develop an introspective and demanding study of his first Sufi experiences. Sufism was born in the time of the Umayyad Caliphate (661-750), under the wise Caliph Abdelmalek (646-705) and gradually large schools of Sufism opened to the public under the leadership of prominent Sufi masters. It is Hassan al-Basri (642-728) who founded with his pupils and followers the true Baghdad school of Sufism which he developed with the main religious figure of the time i.e. Mohammad al-Djunayd (830-910).

Other great Sufis of this golden era included : Abu Sa’id al-Kharraz (died 899) known as the « Cobbler » and, also, as « The Tongue of Sufism » and al-Nuri (840-907).

Who is Ibn ‘Arabi ?

He was born in Murcia, Muslim Spain, in 1165. He comes from an aristocratic family of learned scholars and intellectuals. His father was a personal friend of Ibn Rushd (Averroès). He followed his family to Seville in 1172, where he took classical studies with much fervor and strong interest. In 1185, following a serious illness, he abandoned his literary career and made a nine-month mystical retreat under the direction of the spiritual master al-Urayni, originally from Portugal.

But this Andalusian of good family, who very quickly gave up everything to follow the Sufi Way, was already rich in twenty years of spiritual life marked by overwhelming ecstatic visions. He went to the school of Sufi masters, traveling all over Andalusia, then to the Maghreb, to collect their teachings and immerse in their knowledge.

In the year 1200, Ibn ‘Arabi, left definitely al-Andalus, Muslim Spain of the Middle Ages, to sail towards the east (al-mashriq). This exceptional mystic and poet traveled thousands of kilometers, to Mecca and Anatolia, and at the same time produced a spiritual work of colossal dimensions and incredible texture, which was to deeply mark Universal Islam for ever.

In 1202-1204, he went to Mecca, after having visited Egypt and the shrines of Jerusalem and Hebron. He wrote « The Interpreter of Ardent Desires » (dîwân, Tardjuman al-ashwaq), in memory of Nizam, the daughter of the sheikh who welcomed him in Mecca. In 1203-1233, he wrote the « Book of Spiritual Conquests of Mecca » (Kitab al-futuhat al-Makkiyya), of which the original manuscript is kept intact today. In 1204, he received the initiation of the Sufi Ali ben Abd Allah ben Djami, in Mosul and wrote « The Book of Divine Theophanies » (Kitab al-tadjalliyat al-ilahiyya).

In 1206, he was in Cairo with a group of Andalusian Sufis. Denounced by a lawyer, he was imprisoned and then released after. From 1206 to 1210, he went again to Mecca and in 1210, he was received by Sultan Kay-Khusraw I in Qonya in Anatolia. In 1211, he went to Baghdad and in 1224, he was permanently installed in Damascus and in 1229, he wrote « The Book of Gems of Wisdom » (Kitab fusus al-hikam).

Ibn ‘Arabi represents the Sufi tradition in all its purity, originality and universality. This great mystic believes that the primordial thing in the worldly existence is the place of of the Creator in man’s life and his divine multiple manifestations. He was opposed to Ibn Rushd for his agnostic inclinations, the latter is strictly Aristotelian, whereas Ibn Arabi is a devout of the Platonic tradition.

Ibn’Arabi is recognized in the tradition of Sufism as the « Great Master » (as-sheikh al-Akabar). He is the philosopher who undoubtedly best theorized the Oneness of God known in Islamic scholarship as TawHid, recognizing the divine presence in any form and any image possible. Speaking about himself, he says : “I am neither a prophet nor an envoy, I am simply a heir, someone who plows and sows the field of future life“. Nevertheless, Ibn ‘Arabi gave himself the capacity to summon the prophets within the realm of “imaginary presences” considering himself as the equivalent of the respected Envoys of God (ar-rusul).

A major reference in Sufism, at all times, Ibn ‘Arabi based his teachings strictly on the Qur’ran and the prophetic example i.e. as-Sunnah of the prophet Muhammad. In The Five Pillars of Islam, the thematic anthology of his masterpiece, « The Revelations of Mecca », he presents the inner meaning of the foundations of the Muslim religion : the profession of faith, prayer, fasting, the ritual alms and pilgrimage. A writing which illustrates that, far from the search for power and knowledge, now widespread for more political designs than spiritual ends, other visions of Islam are possible and more rewarding spiritually through humility and purity.

Ibn ‘Arabi’s conversion to Sufism

At the age of twenty, an illness put him on the verge of death. Following this illness, he heard Heaven’s call to him to indulge in God’s love and responded to it with the election of the “Sufi Way”. He, then, immediately, abandoned his existence as a literate and a high official and embarked on inner search for God’s adoration and soul appeasement.

His conversion was expressed first of all by a nine-month retreat from active life, under the direction of a spiritual master, who dedicated himself to the training of young people attracted to the spiritual life of Sufism. Once his retirement was completed, he deepened his metaphysical knowledge and visited the great Sufi masters of different schools of thought in all of Andalusia. After that he began to compose his first esoteric works, and formed, also, souls who aspired, like him, to spirituality and salvation.

As soon as he entered the Sufi Way, he showed exceptional psychic knowledge and scholarship, a phenomena that attracted the curiosity of the great philosopher and thinker Averroès, who was a very close friend of Ibn‘Arabi’s father. Ibn’Arabi recounts this memorable encounter between two diametrically opposed minds regarding their vision of the world (mystical and rational). Ibn’Arabi was then 14 years old and his vocation was marked by a quest for sincerity, perfection and truth.

This attitude of openness to the universal could not really be expressed in the Andalusian environment of his time, as wished and desired. He was more and more confronted with the spiritual and temporal authority which pushed him to subject his thoughts and feelings to the letter of religion. In 1198, he attended the funeral of Averroes.

That same year, 1198, at the age of 33, he decided to leave for the Orient. He then traveled in his native Andalusia, visiting the different Sufi masters he had known, to bid them farewell and request their wisdom. Later he travelled to the Maghreb : visiting such renowned centers of Islamic scholarship as Salé, Marrakech, Fez, and Tunis.

In Tunis, he had a divine vision which instructed him to go to the east. From Tunis, he traveled to Cairo, then Hebron and Jerusalem, where he prayed in the al-Aqsa Mosque and afterwards left, on foot, to Mecca, where he arrived in 1202, at the very moment of the pilgrimage season.

At this time, begins for him a great adventure of 40 years in the Muslim east. He remains two years in Mecca, immersed in meditations that culminate in mystical visions and dreams. His travels take him to Baghdad, Mosul, and Anatolia. Everywhere he goes, he rubs shoulders with Sufi masters, receives and transmits metaphysical and spiritual teachings, to his soul delight. Then in 1224, he settled permanently in Damascus and despite criticism from orthodox ulemas, he leads a life of hard work, extensive research and diligent teaching and died in this great Islamic capital, quietly, at the age of 76 where he is buried and his tomb continues to be, today like in the past, a place of pilgrimage for religious scholars and mystics.

Ibn ‘Arabi’s works

His scholarly works are of extreme variety and number. A Syrian researcher Osman Yahia listed them, excluding the abusive attributions, and found 856, 550 of which have come down to us and are attested by 2,917 manuscripts. Forty of his works have been translated to date in various world languages.

Let us mainly remember his three best known works :

The Book of Spiritual Conquests of Mecca or the Illuminations of Mecca

The Book of Divine Theophanies

The Wisdom of the Prophets

The Oneness of Existence

The Muslim world is confronted today with such formidable problems that a return to the wisdom of Sufi mysticism seems to be more than necessary in order to grasp the message of Islam in all its depth and one of the figures most representative of genuine Sufism is, undoubtedly, Ibn ‘Arabi.

“Wahdat al-wujud” or “The Oneness of Existence” is a fundamental concept in Islamic doctrine. It has been taken up and developed by several masters of Muslim esotericism and even if this formula is not his, this thematic is the one in which the as-Sheikh al-Akbar Ibn ‘Arabi was the most controversial because, for him, its meaning, the deepest, has been misunderstood or misinterpreted. From the point of view of exoterism, he professes a total separation between God and his creation, which induces a duality that goes against the principle of Oneness.

From the point of view of poorly understood esotericism, one sometimes reduces God to his manifestation in the material world and therefore to his immanence, going as far as a kind of pantheism. The difficulty of perceiving “wahdat al-wujud” is linked to one’s perception of unity and multiplicity and one’s ability to reconcile them because one is used to thinking in a binary way and one needs to delimit things. Now, God is infinite and to be so, he must overcome all opposition and determination. So God is both transcendent and immanent.

Ibn ‘Arabi’s work is monumental, and one cannot separate the authentic writings of the apocrypha. He left two lists of his writings, in which there are 317 titles. He specified that they are not exhaustive : 106 correspond to the general repertoire of his work. Libraries, however, keep 948 works attributed to him.

Ibn ‘Arabic, the mystic poet

Unlike another older Sufi, Abu Hamid al-Ghazali (1058-1111), who took up the school of the Greco-Muslim philosophers of his time in order to destroy as effectively as possible the doctrines considered pernicious to the Islamic faith, Ibn ‘Arabi, instead, opted for an irenic solution.

The legend or a largely hagiographic story says that Ibn ‘Arabi attended the funeral of Averroes, an accomplished philosopher if ever there was one, and had, on this occasion, recited masterfully a poetical composition of his own to the glory of this great man of all times.

This great anthology (diwan) seems to take as its starting point verses inspired by Koranic suras which serve as mystical lyric flights. But when one reads, these poems one immediately thinks of other mystics, from other religious horizons, like the Jewish kabbalists (even if they are more intellectualist or cerebral) or Christian mystics, like Maître Eckhart (1260-1327), a prominent figure in Rhineland mysticism.

Admittedly, there was no influence of one on the other, but one feels Ibn ‘Arabi’s strong desire to transcend human condition and his powerful urge to take the spiritual ascent to the end.

Obviously, one would have to find an Arabic equivalent to the German term, Abgeschiedenheit, but with another twelfth-century mysticizing philosopher, Abu Bakr ibn Tufayl (1105 – 1185), the ecstatic vision of his hero, named Hayy ibn Yaqdhan (Living son of the awakened), one reads the term al-fana which means the annihilation, the neutralization of one’s self in order to spiritualize one’s essence, to get rid of one’s carnal envelope and thus take part in the world of the divine.

One can think of the sofer of the Kabbalists who also sought the conjunction with the divine essence. But there is the reading of the Psalms which left an indelible mark on the Islamic theology of the first centuries of Islam.

Ibn ‘Arabi found the same resonance as this psalmist who was probably the most religious man, the most penetrated by divine inspiration, that the earth has ever seen. An example of that is : « Praise be unto Him, infinite glory to Him… » (p 50) and one could, without any difficulty, quote here verses from the Psalms which celebrate God in similar terms.

Ibn ‘Arabi almost led a wandering life, traveling from west to east, visiting the cities of Fez, Marrakech, Bougie, Tunis and so many other Arab cities. Some of his poems relate vivid and deep situations experienced during his wanderings : « I have made so much effort to meet a perfectly upright being, but there are none among men » (p 70).

The carnal nature of man has always been a more or less insurmountable obstacle to reach the neighborhood of his creator. And it seems that the fundamental difference between philosophical or rational speculation, on the one hand, and mystical approach or adhesion, on the other hand, is due to this difference : where the philosopher speaks of his intellect which makes it possible to approach the universe, while the mystic adopts an attitude of quasi-submission towards his creator : he is a creature that owes everything to its creator. This creature keeps this relationship of ontological dependence alive all the while.

One is light years away from the speculations of rational theology. God created everything, we are all his creatures and nothing else matters. This is the only possible configuration of our relationship with God. This is, also, what appears clearly and convincingly in the religious poetry of the great Jewish philosopher of neo-Platonic tendency, Salomon Ibn Gabirol (1021-1070).

The great diwan of Ibn ‘Arabi could, also, be called In Search of the Love of God. The publishers have found a very beautiful formula : a gesture of love from a God who longs for love. It is a well-known dialectic that pits the fear of God against the love of God.

Unlike the Greco-Arab thinkers who have broadly taken up the tripartite division of the human soul, the mystics have made it a veritable divine spark which is consumed with love for its creator. So you have to know yourself, the famous « know yourself. »

This Delphic maxims has caught the attention of theologians of the three monotheistic religions. The Arabs were no exception, but they adapted it to their religious situation. With them, it gives : « O man, know your soul and you will know your God » (A’raf nafsaka ya insane wa ta’raf rabbaka.)

The Hebrew Bible has the same resonance when it says : « return to your heart and the Lord your God will return to you … » (we-chavta el levavékha we shav ha-Shem élohékha lakh …)

All mystics fight with the language on which they are dependent to express ineffable inner experiences. The Psalmist says that he gasps after God : (ken nafchi ta’arog lékha Elohim, tasm’a nafchi l’Elohim) meaning : « He’s thirsty, thirsty for God. » (Cf. Le Grand Diwan, Ibn Arabi, Paris, Albin Michel, 2016)

But how did Ibn ’Arabi come to poetry ? He tells us about his first encounter with poetry, when it was foreign to his world. He tells us about a part of his life when he was a military of the Almohad army and then his job as secretary to the same Almohad sultanic court. After this period and experience, he sees in a dream the three envoys Moise, Jesus, and Mohamed who instruct him each one thing.

Then he talks to us about a second vision where he sees an angel who brings him the sura of poets all shining with light and he swallows it. He felt a hair grow in his chest and grow to become an animal with a head, a tongue, two eyes and two lips. The animal sprang from its chest to cover the two horizons, the east and the west and then retracted to its starting point. Ibn ‘Arabi commented on this vision by saying that his word would reach the east and the west, and it did, indeed.

There is no need to dwell on the relationship between the sura of poets (shu’ara) and the hair (sha’ra) as well as poetry (shi’r). They all derive from the same root. Added to this is the Arabic word shu’uur (perception). The root SH’R expresses the idea of ​​knowing immediately and globally. Poetry is therefore the site of this dazzling immediate knowledge.

The bayt as-shi’r, literally, the house of poetry is therefore in the image of the bayt ash-sha’r, the well-known house made of hair of the Bedouins, that is to say the tent which metaphorically sails on an ocean of sand in the desert.

The poem is a vessel that allows one to travel through higher realities like the tent of the Bedouin which travels through the vastness of the desert. Initiation is therefore a journey through poetic language capable of describing the subtleties of the mundus imaginalis. Poetry for Ibn ’Arabi is, also, a wall made of stones, that are words.

The imaginary world of travel and poetry

We find in chapter 8 of the « Illuminations of Mecca » the description of a particular world, the imaginary world or intermediate world between the intelligible and sensitive worlds.

The Platonic tradition in Islam distinguishes three realities : ’alam’ aqli or intelligible world ; ’alam mithali or imaginary world ; ’alam hissi or sensitive world.

This distinction is based on the recognition of “forms” specific to each of them, hierarchized according to three regions of being and knowing : intelligible forms, imaginary forms and sensitive forms.

As the French philosopher, theologist, Islamic studies expert and iranologist Henry Corbin (1903-1978) writes : « It was absolutely necessary to find a term that radically differentiated from the imaginary, the depths of the imaginary. […] » The Latin language came to rescue, and the expression mundus imaginalis is the literal equivalent of the Arabic ‘alam al-mithal, al-‘alam al-mithali, “imaginal world.”

The imaginary world immaterializes the sensible forms (it takes them back to the source of their appearance), and it “imaginalizes” the intelligible or archetypal forms (it gives them figure, dimension, rhythm and face).)

In summary, the imaginary ensures the reversible passage between the sensitive and the intelligible. It is the plan of the journey, of the passage.

This “Land of Reality” (ard al-haqîqa) was modeled, Ibn ‘Arabi tells us, from the surplus of Adam’s clay. In this spiritual land, where the bodies are of a subtle consistency while the intelligibles take a form there, one enters only by “the spirit”. These preliminary explanations are followed by the testimony of some spiritual travelers who have had the privilege of traveling to this prodigious region : 13 fantastic cities, lands of gold, silver, saffron, musk, fruits of incredible flavor, oceans of precious metals which join without mixing their waters.

The “fantastic” character of these descriptions should not deceive us : this earth is just as real as the ground that our feet tread on. The mundus imaginalis is the place where the impossible becomes possible. This world of the imaginary is characterized by its exceptional expanse.

The stone vessel

The story that interests us in Chapter 8 of the « Illuminations of Mecca » is that relating to the vessel made of stones, which sails on a sea of ​​sand and land. In reality, Ibn ’Arabi is talking about poetry here. Indeed, the poem is the equivalent of the vessel that sails on a sea of ​​sand, that is to say, the meter in which the poem was molded. The meter is referred to in Arabic as bahr, that is to say « sea. » The words that make up the poem are the stones that make up the vessel.

Poetry is a privileged means to sail over the sea of ​​suprasensible realities in the mundus imaginalis. To confirm this point of view in poetry, Ibn ’Arabi insists on the eminently major role of poetry in the divine plan. Indeed, he declares that the rules of Arabic poetics were laid down by God. These rules are eloquence, harmony and symmetry.

“I saw in this world a sea of ​​sand as fluid as water ; I saw stones, small and large, mutually attracted one towards the other, like iron towards the magnet. …, they cannot be dissociated unless one intervenes directly, in the same way as one separates the iron from the magnet without it being able to oppose it. But, if one abstains from doing this, these stones continue to adhere to each other over a determined distance. When they are all united, this constitutes the shape of a ship. I myself saw {a formation} of a small boats when a ship is made up this way. The inhabitants put it in the water, then they embark to travel wherever they want. The ship’s floor is made of particles of sand or dust welded together in a specific way. I have never seen anything so wonderful as these stone vessels sailing on an ocean of sand ! Boats have the same silhouette ; the ship has two sides at the back of which stand two enormous columns higher than the size of a man. The ground of the ship aft is at the height of the sea on which it opens without a single grain of sand entering inside. “

Ibn Arabi’s mystical work

« The Book of Spiritual Conquests in Mecca or The 6 Stages of the Spiritual Journey »

The author started writing it in 1203 and it took him thirty years to finish it completely. The book, in its primitive design, consists of 560 chapters, divided into six main sections.

In this book Ibn’ Arabi shows the fundamental unity of all sacred laws (The transcendent unity of religions) and each holds a share of truth. The diversity of religions is due to the diversity of relationships that God has with the world.

The six main sections of the Mecca Illuminations are :

1) The first, the doctrines, has 73 chapters ; it sets out the essential metaphysical and cosmological data which constitute the starting point and the goal of a spiritual itinerary.

2) The second, spiritual practices, has 116 chapters ; it is about describing behaviors. Binary sequences of chapters analyze repentance and the abandonment of repentance, the invocation and the abandonment of invocation, sincerity and the abandonment of sincerity, and certainty and the abandonment of certainty. Abandonment is always seen as going beyond what is abandoned, despite the positive nature of the state reached.

3) The third, the spiritual states, 80 chapters ; it is about the fundementally impermanent nature of any spiritual state that can be masked by the succession of states with some similarity. Sobriety, dilation, permanence are examples.

4) The fourth, spiritual residences, 114 chapters ; these are the places where God descends to you, increasingly higher planes of consciousness.

5) The fifth, spiritual confrontation, 78 chapters ; it is the meeting halfway between God and man at the exact point where the divine descent and the rise of the creature take place.

6) The sixth, the spiritual stations, 99 chapters ; this number identical to that of the Divine Names of God (Asma’ Allah al-Husna). These stations only exist through the material reality of the one who stands there.

The very conception of a ladder available to anyone who undertakes to climb the steps of the ascent to God is improper. The rungs of the ladder only appear when the aspirant steps on them and their distribution conforms to the predispositions of each being. This is why from one author to another, the hierarchy and the number of stations can vary. These are increasingly broad degrees of consciousness, were each station has a state and a set of spiritual expressions. At the end, perplexity, dazzled amazement, and nescience transcend all perfection.

These different parts are organically arranged : Ibn ’Arabi lays down the doctrinal foundations (Science of Letters) which he considers necessary for the Sufi in his Ascent to the Real. This is the theoretical side of his vision of Being.

Then he comes to the practices that the pilgrim must follow for his spiritual advancement and personal perfection. He describes the states through which the Sufi must pass and the events which he must face in his rise.

Then come the spiritual mansions which are the places where the Beloved has left traces of his presence in this land of exile and suffering. The Sufi stops at these mansions for a few fleeting moments and finds comfort and consolation there.

Resuming his ascent, the spiritual knight goes towards confrontation, the meeting of the soul with his bridegroom, which is none other than the great fight that man must sustain to conquer the castle of the soul and the Lost Heaven.

Finally, the Sufi arrives at the higher spheres of his being, the last stage of perfection, where the pilgrimage of the spirit ends and existence ends.

This work is, therefore, based on human issues in its spiritual ascent and little room is left for theology.

« The Book of Divine Theophanies or the Concept of Epiphanic Mirrors »

This work was written in Mosul, towards the end of the year 1204. Ibn ‘Arabi developed in it his main idea concerning divine unity. To explain his thought, he chose the form of an imaginary dialogue with the great spiritual masters of the east who preceded him.

Since there is unity at the level of the Divine, there is necessarily unity at the level of Being. But then, what is the existential status of all that is other than God ? He answers : these are the places of appearance of the Being, the forms where the divine reveals his existence, or if we take Ibn ‘Arabi’s favorite image, the epiphanic mirrors in which the glory of the Being is reflected, from the raw material to the highest intellect.

The multiplicity of created beings – which are the epiphanic places of Being – in no way alters the transcendental unity of Being in itself. The Divine manifests himself in different theophanic modes and there is a possible mutual approach between God and man.

« The Book of Gems of Wisdom or the Wisdom of the Prophets »

Composed in Damascus in 1230, this work presents the life and history of 27 biblical prophets cited in the Qur’ran, from Adam to Muhammad. This mysterious work has caused turmoil and violent reactions in the world of Islamic thought from the time of its publication until the present day.

Indeed, Ibn ‘Arabi’s attitude is simple but very daring : it illustrates his doctrine of monism and can be summarized as follows : if the presentation of the prophets in the Qur’an appears as a temporal religious interpretation, the presentation of these same characters in Ibn’Arabi appears as an ontological interpretation, that is to say that the author considers them in their metaphysical reality and not as historical and religious realities. Each prophetic word is like a particular expression of Divine Wisdom.

Final word

Ibn ‘Arabi’s work is not easily understood. First of all by its scale : it is nearly 850 works that the Andalusian mystic will have written during his life. Then by its difficulty : brewing Greek philosophers (notably Plato, which earned him the nickname of Ibn Aflatun, « the son of Plato ») and contemporary readings of these, mystical poems and theological works, he delivers texts kneaded by reference and often deliberately written as puzzles that the reader will have to solve. The very titles of these works are more of poetry than philosophy : let us cite Mawaqi’ an-Nujum, « The setting of the stars, » or even the Kitâb insha’ ’ad-dawa’ir al-ihatiyya, « The production of circles. »

Ibn ‘Arabi identifies three modes of access to God. That of shari’a which consists in applying to the letter the precepts reported by the Qur’an, the sunnah and the Hadith : it is the most widespread way, the least difficult, but, also, the least satisfactory because one comes only to an indirect knowledge of God, direct knowledge having to wait for death. The path of Haqiqa, metaphysical truth, is that of philosophers who try to understand causes and effects. Finally, the way of tariqa (the way) is the spiritual and exoteric way which alone can lead to the “realization of the Truth in the heart of the believer”. This mystical path is not strictly speaking irrational for Ibn ‘Arabi, because precisely it allows the mind to escape from itself, to go beyond carnal reason (the nafs) and its limits, to reach God.

The great medical philosophers (Ibn Rushd/Averroès, Ibn Sina / Avicenna and Maimonides) made the study of phenomena as a way of knowing God, thus combining science and faith. Ibn ‘Arabi partly takes up this heritage, but shifts the stakes : God created the world, and manifests himself in all creatures. “The world is a mirror for God” he writes. Ibn ‘Arabi therefore does not oppose the scientific approach of Averroès (unlike Al-Ghazalî), but considers it to be incomplete, falling under the Haqiqa. So that the perfect believer is no longer the one who seeks to elucidate phenomena in order to know God better, but the one who understands that the world is only a mirror, and therefore that phenomena are only reflections of God. While the philosopher studies the works of God, the mystic “sees God at work” writes Ibn ‘Arabi.

