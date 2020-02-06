Iran: JCPOA Snapback Mechanism Not To Be Implemented

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi made assurances that a recent decision by the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism will not be implemented.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Vaezi pointed to a recent visit to Iran by the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and said the trip was made at Borrell’s request.

“Overall, there were very good negotiations with the EU foreign policy chief,” the Iranian official said.

The EU delegation admitted that the Europeans had failed to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA following the withdrawal of the United States from the accord, he said, adding that secondly, they also said Europe wanted good relations with Iran in all areas.

“The next point is that the EU will try to preserve the JCPOA, which means that the snapback mechanism will not become operational…,” Vaezi went on to say.

The new EU foreign policy chief visited Tehran earlier this week for the first time after taking office.

Borrell, Spain’s former foreign minister and ex-Speaker of the European Parliament, replaced Federica Mogherini as the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in late 2019.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal – France, Britain and Germany – have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.

