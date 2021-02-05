ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Defense Minister of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami with Madagascar's Rasolofonirina Beni Xavier. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Defense Minister of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami with Madagascar's Rasolofonirina Beni Xavier. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Africa Middle East World News 

Iran Asks Madagascar To Help Protect Its Fishermen From Pirates

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Defense Minister of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami called on the Republic of Madagascar to assist the Iranian fishermen facing pirates off the coasts of the East African country.

The Iranian defense minister held a meeting with his Madagascan counterpart Rasolofonirina Beni Xavier on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), held in India’s Bangalore on Thursday.

In the meeting, General Hatami asked the government and coast guard of Madagascar to help resolve the problems of Iranian fishermen who are attacked by pirates in the waters near the African island country.

He also highlighted the significant location of Iran and Madagascar as two countries on the coasts of the Indian Ocean, hoping for the promotion of military cooperation between the two nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Madagascar have much in common and can think about the enhancement of relations in various fields. That’s because Madagascar and the southern African states have a special place in Iran’s foreign policy,” Hatami added.

Heading a military delegation, the Iranian defense minister has traveled to Bangalore at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

The Iranian general on Wednesday participated in the opening of the biennial Aero India air show and held a meeting with Chief of Defense Staff of India Bipin Rawat.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.