Secretary Antony J. Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday February 5, 2024. (Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)
Saudi Crown Prince Meets With Blinken In Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Blinken arrived in Riyadh earlier on in the day, on the first stop of his fifth regional tour since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war. Blinken is later expected to visit Israel, Egypt and Qatar.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Kindom’s ambassdor to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar attended the meeting. 

Ahead of the trip, Blinken stressed the need for “urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza,” after aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact nearly four months of war have had on the besieged territory.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 27,478 people have been killed in the territory in nearly four months of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said 66,835 people have been wounded since fighting erupted on Oct. 7.

