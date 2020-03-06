Squad Members Love Abortion – OpEd

By William Donohue

Everyone knows that Sen. Charles Schumer went off the rails by threatening two sitting Supreme Court Justices because he believes they will vote against an upcoming abortion-rights case. But little attention has been given to the hysterical reaction of two members of “The Squad”: Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Pressley said that “reproductive justice is racial justice.”

This is the kind of statement we would expect from the Klan. We would not expect this from a black woman. Blacks, who are 13% of the population, account for 36% of all abortions. Pressley needs to explain why this is an expression of racial justice, and she needs to tell this to a black audience.

Tlaib aimed her remarks at pro-life Americans by repeating one of her standard lines. “Y’all, y’all, you know what? You’re so freakin obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me.”

Believe me, lady, no one does. I know of no defender of life who wants to sleep with you. And if you don’t know the difference between a woman who wants to remove a wart from her toe and a pregnant woman who wants to remove a human being from her body, you need to enroll in Bio 101.

The other “Squad” members are just as far gone. Here is what they said about abortion last year.

Rep. Ilhan Omar objected to pro-life legislation in the states, saying the bills were “only the latest in a long history of efforts to criminalize women for simply existing.”

That would mean that pro-life Americans want their mothers imprisoned.

Even those in the asylum don’t speak such gibberish.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez objected to a pro-life bill in Alabama that the governor pledged to sign. She labeled the bill as an example of “patriarchy.”

The governor is a woman. In the fall, she said that “nonbinary people” need access to abortion. Problem solved: they don’t exist.

This is the mentality of the those who love abortion. There isn’t much upstairs to play with, making it impossible to engage them in rational discourse.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.