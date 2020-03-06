ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, March 6, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Map of Syria with Idlib highlighted. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

Map of Syria with Idlib highlighted. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Syria: Fighting In Idlib Stops Following Ceasefire Deal

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The current situation in the northwestern Syrian city of Saraqib, in Idlib Province, is relatively calm following Russia-Turkey Talks on Thursday.

A military source revealed Friday that the warring sides seem to be observing a new ceasefire brokered by the Russian and Turkish presidents on Thursday that went into effect at midnight, Sputnik reported.

“The situation on the ground is calm. There was no fighting at night. The Syrian Army is fully observing the ceasefire,” the source said.

Footage showed Russian and Turkish forces driving on the M4 highway, just outside Saraqib in Idlib province on Friday, following a ceasefire agreed between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed forces, secured by Moscow and Ankara.

Footage shows the vehicles proceeding down the road near the city, which was liberated by the Syrian army earlier this week after being the scene of intense fighting between the Syrian military and Turkish-backed forces.

On Thursday, the two leaders discussed the situation in Idlib and agreed to create a security corridor around the M4 highway which links Lattakia and Aleppo.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.