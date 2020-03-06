Syria: Fighting In Idlib Stops Following Ceasefire Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

The current situation in the northwestern Syrian city of Saraqib, in Idlib Province, is relatively calm following Russia-Turkey Talks on Thursday.

A military source revealed Friday that the warring sides seem to be observing a new ceasefire brokered by the Russian and Turkish presidents on Thursday that went into effect at midnight, Sputnik reported.

“The situation on the ground is calm. There was no fighting at night. The Syrian Army is fully observing the ceasefire,” the source said.

Footage showed Russian and Turkish forces driving on the M4 highway, just outside Saraqib in Idlib province on Friday, following a ceasefire agreed between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed forces, secured by Moscow and Ankara.

Footage shows the vehicles proceeding down the road near the city, which was liberated by the Syrian army earlier this week after being the scene of intense fighting between the Syrian military and Turkish-backed forces.

On Thursday, the two leaders discussed the situation in Idlib and agreed to create a security corridor around the M4 highway which links Lattakia and Aleppo.



Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.