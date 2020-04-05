Hamas Praises Iran’s Support For Palestine

By Tasnim News Agency

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political bureau of Islamic resistance movement Hamas, lauded the Islamic Republic for supporting Palestine, expressing confidence that Iran will soon overcome the challenges caused by the spread of coronavirus.

In a telephone conversation with Ali Akbar Velayati, an international adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Haniyeh appreciated the stances adopted by the Islamic Republic and Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in support of the Palestinian nation.

Underlining that victory belongs to the Palestinian people, Haniyeh expressed hope that the holy city of al-Quds would be liberated in the near future and the Iranians and Palestinians would say prayers together in the holy city.

The Hamas official also wished Iran success in the battle with coronavirus, voiced solidarity with the Iranian people in the fight against the disease, and expressed delight that Velayati has fully recovered from the infection disease.

For his part, the Iranian adviser thanked the Palestinian official, hoping that the Islamic community and the entire world would soon get rid of COVID-19.

Velayati also wished the Palestinian nation success and victory, and lauded Hamas and other resistance groups that are working to fulfill the goals of Palestine and liberate holy al-Quds.

In mid-March, Ali Akar Velayati was quarantined at home after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Velayati is the head of Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari hospital, where coronavirus patients have been admitted over the past weeks.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in Iran has exceeded 55,000, of whom around 20,000 have recovered and left the hospital.

