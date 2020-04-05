Saudi Arabia To Fly Home Citizens Abroad Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman directed the foreign ministry on Sunday to arrange the return of citizens abroad to ensure their health and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign ministry said it has launched an electronic service to register those interested, it said on Sunday.

“Registration will start on Sunday and will take five days. Priority will be given to those in countries most hit by the coronavirus, pregnant women and elders,” it said in a statement released on Twitter.

Citizens will be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return, the ministry said.

