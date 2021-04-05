ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Ethnic Kyrgyz In Tajikistan Being Pressed To Leave – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

The Kyrgyzstan government has been pushing for the resolution of border disputes with its neighbors in order to lower the political temperature inside that much-troubled country, but now another problem has arisen that may exacerbate tensions even if the borders are fully delimited and demarcated.

There are increasingly frequent reports that Tajik officials are checking the documents of ethnic Kyrgyz living in Tajikistan and pressing them to leave that country and move to Kyrgyzstan, a problem that has now been taken up at the level of the foreign ministers of the two (barometr.kg/etnicheskih-kyrgyzov-v-tadzhikistane-vynuzhdayut-vyehat-iz-strany).

No statistics are available about how many people have been affected either by being checked or by being pushed to leave, but the fact that both are now being taken seriously enough for senior officials to get involved suggests that the problem is systemic rather than the result of some overly aggressive local bureaucrats.

Not only do such reports inevitably increase ethnic tensions in both countries, but they call into question plans for territorial swaps between them in which Kyrgyzstan would take control of the Tajik enclave of Vorukh by giving Tajikistan roughly equal parcels of land elsewhere along the state border (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2020/02/for-first-time-ever-kyrgyzstan-and.html).

Most border changes are proposed in order to limit the number of people who will have to move to be residents of a country they identify with, but this new problem is a reminder that even if borders are changed, the intermixture of nations is so great in some places that some movement of people will be required to make things work.

But when officials on one or the other side or both start down that road, it is almost inevitable that they will go further than required and that the result will be to exacerbate tensions that border agreements are supposed to reduce. That appears to be happening in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan now.

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

