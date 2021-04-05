ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Jordan’s Prince Hamza Signs Statement Pledging Support To King Abdullah II

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Jordan’s Prince Hamza bin Hussein has signed a document reiterating his support for King Abdullah II.
Prince Hamza, a former crown prince, was accused at the weekend of liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country.

The letter released by the Jordanian Royal Court on Monday said: “The interests of the homeland must remain above every consideration, and we must all stand behind the king in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests.”

Prince Hamza signed the document at the house of Prince Hassan — who King Abdullah delegated to resolve the matter.

Prince Hassan is the king’s uncle and also a former crown prince.

“In light of King Abdullah II’s decision to deal with the issue of Prince Hamza within the framework of the Hashemite family, His Majesty entrusted this path to his uncle, Prince Al Hassan,” the court said.

Prince Hassan is brother of the late King Hussein, who was the father of King Abdullah and Prince Hamza.

The Royal Court said Prince Hassan had communicated with Prince Hamza, and “confirmed that he is committed to the approach of the Hashemite family, and the path that the King entrusted to Prince Hassan.”

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.