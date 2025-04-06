Executive Overreach And The Erosion Of Constitutional Safeguards – OpEd

By The Rutherford Institute Newsroom

The case of Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice warns of the grave consequences that follow when the Executive Branch retaliates against legal advocates for challenging government authority. At stake are foundational principles of the Constitution, including the separation of powers, the right to due process, and the independence of the legal profession.



The controversy centers on a March 2025 Executive Order issued by President Trump that targets and penalizes the Perkins Coie law firm for engaging in legal advocacy that is both lawful and constitutionally protected. The Order strips Perkins Coie attorneys of their security clearances, bars them from entering federal buildings, and compels the disclosure of confidential client relationships. These actions go far beyond political posturing—they strike at the independence of the bar and undermine the functioning of the courts, which rely on fearless legal representation to uphold justice.



In response, a broad coalition of eleven legal and civil liberties organizations, including The Rutherford Institute, filed an amicus brief in Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice urging the court to strike down the Executive Order as unconstitutional. The coalition denounced the Administration’s attempts to suppress dissent and chill lawful First Amendment activity, arguing that the Order represents an unprecedented and unlawful encroachment on free speech, advocacy, and due process.



The brief warns that the Executive Order violates two bedrock principles of American constitutional law: separation of powers and due process. If such overreach is allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent—one in which legal advocacy can be chilled or punished based solely on the political climate.



To underscore what’s at stake, the brief draws on a proud tradition of courageous legal advocacy—from John Adams defending British soldiers after the Boston Massacre, to Constance Baker Motley representing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It reminds us that an independent bar is essential to a functioning democracy. But if the Executive Branch can intimidate, penalize, or outright sanction law firms for representing disfavored clients or causes, then the entire legal system is imperiled.



Lawyers are not just advocates—they are constitutional actors, indispensable intermediaries between the individual and the state. As the brief powerfully states: “Justice would be poorly served if only the exceedingly brave or the independently wealthy were willing to take such cases.”



Without a truly independent bar, the courts cannot function as a check on executive abuse.



The Executive Order not only chills legal advocacy by threatening the financial survival of targeted firms; it also compromises the attorney-client relationship itself. By interfering with lawyers’ ability to meet with clients, access federal agencies, and review classified evidence, it undermines both the Sixth Amendment right to counsel and the Fifth Amendment guarantee of due process.



If this Executive Order is permitted to stand, it will not only chill advocacy—it will empower the government to silence its critics by force rather than reason. In doing so, it dismantles the foundational safeguards designed to preserve liberty and the rule of law.



This is authoritarianism in disguise.

Excerpt from coalition’s amicus brief in Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice: