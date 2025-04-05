Shahram Dabiri, the Iranian president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Sacks Deputy Over Luxury Tour Of Antarctica

Shahram Dabiri, the Iranian president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs, has been dismissed from his job after his extravagant trip to Antarctica aroused controversy. 

In a decree on Saturday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said the leisure trip to Antarctica, while the Iranian people are grappling with intense economic pressures, contravenes the administration’s campaign pledge of sincerity and justice.

The president noted that the authorities’ expensive tours, even if paid for personally, are unjustifiable and go against the standards of a modest lifestyle expected from them.

