Spain: Tallest Cross In World Will Remain Despite ‘Resignification’ Project

By CNA

By Nicolás de Cárdenas

The spokesman for the Spanish Bishops’ Conference (CEE, by its Spanish acronym), Bishop Francisco César García Magán, stated Friday that the 492-foot cross at the Valley of the Fallen, the world’s tallest, will remain standing as part of the Spanish government’s “resignification” of the site.

The Valley of the Fallen, inaugurated in 1959, is a huge complex built after the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and is located about 30 miles from Madrid. It consists of a basilica situated underground in an excavated space in the mountain, a monumental cross, a Benedictine monastery, a school, and a Stations of the Cross. Between 33,000 and 50,000 Spaniards from both sides of the conflict are interred there.

During a press conference following the CEE’s plenary assembly, García, the auxiliary bishop of Toledo, acknowledged that the initial intention declared by the Spanish government included “the deconsecration of the basilica and the departure of the Benedictines,” which was conveyed to the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during President Pedro Sánchez’s visit to Pope Francis on Oct. 11, 2024.

García added that the issue of “the destruction of the cross that overlooks the monumental complex” — the tallest cross in the world — was on the table, “although it was not strictly a proposal from the government.”

In a second meeting held in February between the government and the Holy See, attended by the minister of the presidency, Félix Bolaños, several red lines conveyed by the bishops were reportedly agreed upon: maintaining Catholic worship in the Pontifical Basilica of the Holy Cross, ensuring the presence of the Benedictine community, and respecting “the religious elements located outside the basilica,” including the cross.

The accord, García pointed out, must be formally spelled out “in an agreement that has not been finalized,” despite the fact that the government has already initiated the procedures to carry out the project.

The spokesperson also noted that the CEE does not know the timetable for implementing the changes or what the “resignification” of the rest of the site will entail.

Spain’s Ministry of Housing has issued an order to go ahead with an agreement “between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda, the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, and the Holy Cross of the Valley of the Fallen Foundation” to reconfigure the site. However, the Christian Lawyers Foundation has filed for an immediate injunction to halt the process.

The ministerial department has confirmed to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, some details of the international competition for ideas for the resignification project, which, it affirms, “has the endorsement of the Vatican,” apparently confirmed by the inclusion of a representative of the Catholic Church on the competition jury.

According to the government department, the resignification project “will offer a new, critical, and informed perspective on the history of our country” that will transform the space into “a place for educational, cultural, and democratic use.”

The project envisions the construction of an “interpretive center or museum” located on the esplanade in front of the papal basilica in addition to projects ranging from that site into “the interior of the basilica” that, in its view, “would complete the resignification process with an inclusive, respectful narrative in line with democratic values.”

Proposals and bids will be accepted for six months, and a final decision on the project is expected to take place before the end of 2026. The government plans to spend 26 million euros (over $28 million) on the project.

‘Total and unanimous’ support for Cardinal Cobo

García also explained that the matter had been discussed during the plenary session: “The bishops had been informed and, of course, there had been total and unanimous endorsement, without a single dissenting voice,” of the work carried out thus far by Cardinal José Cobo, appointed as mediator.

The bishops’ spokesman also confirmed that talks have been held to address this matter between the CEE; the former apostolic nuncio to Spain, Archbishop Bernardito Auza; the Benedictine community that resides on the grounds of the memorial; and Cobo, the archbishop of Madrid.

Bishops urged to defend ‘inviolable character’ of basilica

In recent days several related demonstrations of varying size have taken place following the leak of conversations between the Holy See and the government at the same time the CEE was holding its plenary assembly.

The latest took place Thursday in front of CEE headquarters, called by the Association in Defense of the Valley of the Fallen. During the demonstration, the bishops were urged “not to remain silent or complicit in the face of the government’s demands.”

Furthermore, the association pointed out in a statement that as a church, the basilica has an “inviolable character” in accordance with the agreements signed by the Holy See and Spain in 1979: “What is being proposed there is a desecration and, therefore, the only thing to be done is to exercise the authority that has been conferred upon them to defend the integrity of the Valley of the Fallen as a sacred place, as a place of peace and reconciliation among all Spaniards.”

The association also maintains that “any government action within the basilica — construction works, exhumations, inspections, events, etc. — requires the authorization or at least the consent of the competent ecclesiastical authority, usually the abbot or the local ordinary, in accordance with the terms of canon law.”

The CEE spokesperson, referring to the various protests that have taken place in recent days, stated that the conference respects the right to demonstrate and added that they were attended by “a very mixed group” of people with different “ecclesial and extra-ecclesial affiliations.”

He noted that there were some who spoke with the bishops, some prayed, and some “shouted, insulted,” even with a “somewhat violent attitude” and engaged in “calumny and defamation.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.