US Special Ops Conduct Combined Training With Panama, Formalize Commitment

By DoD News

By David Vergun

Recent security engagements between U.S. and Panamanian forces culminated in the first official U.S.-Panama special operations forces talks, Feb. 18, 2025. The talks, along with concurrent joint combined exchange training exercises, underscore a decades-long bilateral partnership and highlight the global impact of U.S. special operations forces.

Since 2020, the U.S. Special Operations Command South’s continuous presence has enabled the United States to collaborate with its Panamanian partners daily.

“This enduring partnership is crucial for regional stability and reflects our shared commitment to a secure future,” said Navy Rear Adm. Mark A. Schafer, Socsouth commander.

During the meeting, Schafer thanked Frank Abrego, Panama’s public security minister, as well as leaders from Panama’s SOF community for their dedication and expertise, and for their role in ensuring the safety and stability of the region.

“The work you do is not just critical to Panama but serves as a cornerstone for regional security. Your contributions embody the highest standards of professionalism, courage and adaptability,” Schafer said.

The rear admiral added that the dialogue represented a shared commitment to addressing complex challenges — whether countering transnational threats, combating illicit trafficking, or responding to natural disasters with agility and resilience.

Schafer said these first talks are just the beginning, as they set the stage for deeper collaboration and open the door to innovative solutions. He encouraged open dialogue and curiosity.

“Socsouth has been instrumental in strengthening Panamanian security since the early 1990s. This enduring partnership reflects the broader U.S. SOF commitment to building partner capacity and fostering interoperability with allies and partners globally,” he said.

Wild said a prime example of the partnership is Socsouth’s critical role in training Panama’s National Border Service in counter-narcotics operations, which they have done since its inception in 2008.

Additional U.S.-Panama training ranges from small team exchanges to large-scale exercises like Panamax-Alpha, a U.S. Southern Command-supported exercise focused on Panama Canal security and interoperability; Socsouth has participated in Panamax-Alpha for more than a decade. Wild said the sustained engagement epitomizes SOF’s global presence and commitment to forging enduring partnerships.

In May 2024, Panama hosted the Fuerzas Comando 2024, a Southcom-sponsored special military exercise consisting of a skills competition and senior leadership seminar. About 450 military, law enforcement and civilian personnel from various nations attended the 18th iteration of Fuerzas Comando.

Wild said Panama’s hosting of the exercise “further strengthens this partnership” and fosters relationships, which are crucial to SOF’s global mission.

The recent SOF talks culminated in a memorandum of agreement, formalizing the ongoing commitment to shared security objectives. Wild said they also established a framework for long-term collaborative training with U.S. SOF. He added that the agreement reinforces the vital role of such partnerships in building partner capacity and enhancing interoperability.

With about 6,000 U.S. SOF personnel deployed across 80 countries, the U.S.-Panama relationship exemplifies how strong military-to-military partnerships underpin peace through strength and regional stability worldwide, said Army Maj. Trevor Wild, Socsouth public affairs officer.

The concurrent joint combined exchange training included advanced marksmanship, communication, small unit combat tactics, demolition and medical care. Wild said this rigorous, hands-on training, coupled with the strategic dialogue of the SOF talks, builds upon years of joint exercises and exchanges, demonstrating the depth of the U.S.-Panama security relationship.

He added that the continued presence of U.S. SOF personnel working alongside Panamanian security forces embodies the SOF’s forward deployment model and dedication to building partner capacity.

These combined efforts, within the context of SOF’s broader global engagement, demonstrate the enduring strength and continued evolution of the U.S.-Panama security partnership — a partnership built on shared values, a commitment to regional security and stability, and the recognition that strong military-to-military relationships are essential for achieving shared security goals, Wild said.