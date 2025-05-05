Iran Tests New Ballistic Missile

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian military forces unveiled a new homegrown ballistic missile with the ability to penetrate the air defense systems.

The ballistic missile “Qassem Baseer” was unveiled on Sunday.

An upgraded version of “Martyr Haj Qassem” ballistic missiles, the new projectile runs on solid fuel and has a range of 1,200 kilometers.

Thanks to modifications to its warhead, Qassem Baseer can maneuver to penetrate the air defense missile systems.

The new ballistic missile is also equipped with an advanced navigation system that allows it to hit targets precisely and counter electronic warfare.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.