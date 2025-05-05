Iran’s FM Araqchi Outlines Aims Of Visit To Pakistan

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared three main purposes for his visit to Pakistan, pointing to discussions on the recent disputes between Islamabad and New Delhi.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Araqchi said he pursues three main purposes in the visit to Pakistan, above all a review of the latest regional situation and the feud between Pakistan and India.

Both Pakistan and India are the friends of Iran, he stated.

“Pakistan is our neighbor and brother. I was interested in being informed about the stances of friends in Pakistan before a trip to India,” Araqchi added.

He said the second purpose of the visit is to brief Pakistan on the status of negotiations between Iran and the US.

The third purpose is to review the relations between Iran and Pakistan, the foreign minister added.

“We reviewed various issues in the political, economic and cultural fields today. We will do so in the next meetings as well,” Araqchi said.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with the Pakistani president and prime minister as well.