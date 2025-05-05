Ishiba’s Visits To Vietnam And Philippines Aim To Check China – Analysis

By Dr. Rajaram Panda

Japan is awakened to the volatile security environment in its neighbourhood and appropriately positioning itself to cope with any eventuality. The driving factors in Japan reviewing its security posture stem from mainly three factors: China’s aggressive and expansionist agenda on regional territorial issues, President Donald Trump’s tariff wars, and North Korea’s threat to Japan’s security.

Despite that Japan is protected under the US security umbrella, there also lurks some uncertainty because of the unreasonable demands of the US on Japan to shoulder greater security burden, thereby compelling Japan to rethink on its continued reliance on the US for its security.

As an alternate strategy, Japan is trying to strengthen defence and security ties with India, Australia and some Southeast Asian countries. India-Japan defence cooperation is already on the upswing. The current visit of Japan’s Defence Minister General Natakani to India to discuss on bilateral and regional defence and security issues is a case in point. Japan’s outreach to some Southeast Asian countries is another visible sign of Japan finding common grounds on regional security issues.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba paid a visit to Vietnam on the closing days of April 2025 and discussed with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on trade and security issues. After Vietnam, Ishiba travelled to the Philippines on 29 April. Both Ishiba and Chinh agreed to maintain a free trade regime in the face of tariffs imposed by the US Trump administration. Other issues kept on the table for discussion were current state of trade, defence and disaster prevention. Both the leaders affirmed their commitment to cooperate in the international community by contributing to the maintenance and strengthening of a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Both the leaders also reached a general agreement on the initial application of Japan’s official security assistance (OSA), including Japan’s provision of defence and other equipment free of charge to Vietnam. Ishiba committed to actively consider specific requests from Vietnam. These decisions underscore the countries’ concern about China’s increasing military action in the South China Sea.

With a view to deepen security ties, Ishiba and Chinh agreed to establish a “two-plus-two” framework. The first meeting of foreign and defence vice ministers is scheduled to be held in Japan by the end of 2025. Both also intend to promote and strengthen cooperation in the field of disaster prevention, including countermeasures against floods and landslides in rural areas of northern Vietnam. In the field of agriculture, the two leaders agreed to formulate a medium- to long-term vision for cooperation starting later this year. Other issues covered for discussion included promotion of digitization and decarbonisation to create an agriculture system to ensure food security in both countries.

After visiting Canon Vietnam Co. in the Thang Long Industrial Park in northern Hanoi, Ishiba met with To Lam, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. From Vietnam, Ishiba travelled to the Philippines with similar objectives. Ishiba’s aim has been to deepen Japan’s economic and security ties with Southeast Asian nations as the Trump administration’s involvement in the region grows increasingly uncertain.

Ishiba’s priorotising Vietnam for closer defence cooperation was in continuation with his predecessor Fumio Kishida’s government. In November 2023, during the four-day visit to Tokyo as a rare state guest marking the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong and Kishida had agreed to boost ties and start discussing Japanese military aid amid China threat and its growing influence in the region. Both the leaders agreed that time to broaden their security cooperation, work on defence equipment and technology transfers and start discussing a new Japanese aid program for militaries of like-minded developing countries in the region.

A joint statement issued at that time committed both countries to forge a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, thereby bringing their ongoing cooperation to “new heights and to further expand it to new fronts”. It was a clear demonstration that Japan had prioritised to develop closer ties with Vietnam, a key Southeast Asian country that has important security and economic roles in the region faced with China’s rise and rivalry with the US and other Western nations. Japan thus gained the status of Vietnam’s top-tier partners, along with the US, China and India.

It may be recalled that under OSA, Japan had already agreed to provide coastal surveillance radar to the Philippines, another strategically important Southeast Asian country for Japan and the US amid escalating tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. Thuong and Kishida therefore committed that Vietnam shall be a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific and that close cooperation between the two countries contributes to the region’s peace and prosperity.

In December 2023, Kishida’s government had adopted new security strategy, involving significant military build-up, including counter-strike capability in a major shift from the country’s post-war self-defense-only principle. Japan in recent years has also provided a number of patrol vessels to Vietnam to help strengthen its law enforcement capability at sea. Vietnam is one of several countries defending their territorial interest against China in the disputed South China Sea. Japan has had a longstanding territorial dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea. That time, Thoung had also visited the Imperial Palace for a meeting and lunch hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. He also addressed the members of the Lower House, the more powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers, besides visiting a hydrogen energy facility in Fukuoka in southern Japan.

From Vietnam, Ishiba travelled to the Philippines to meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 29 April 2025 for a bilateral during which he discussed on two defence pacts to further boost the security alliance in the face of China’s growing aggression in disputed Asian waters in an obvious rebuke of China. Ishiba and Marcos Jr. discussed the impact of the barrage of tariffs imposed by the US and China’s countermeasures on the global economy and free trade system. Ishiba’s choice of visiting the Philippines is significant that it is another Southeast Asian country which has had increasingly hostile confrontations with China’s coast guard, naval and suspected militia forces in recent years.

Interestingly, Beijing refrained from commenting on Ishiba’s remarks. Beijing claims virtually the entire waterway, where it has bolstered its coast guard and naval presence and built artificial island bases to fortify its claims. Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have also been involved in the long simmering territorial standoffs.

From the discussions it transpired that there was consensus to strengthen strategic partnership as both share ideals and aspirations of upholding democratic institutions and the rules-based international order.

In the East China Sea, China routinely sends coast guard vessels and planes into waters and airspace that surround islands to harass Japanese vessels. That has prompted Japan at times to scramble jets in response. While in Manila, Ishiba in an obvious reprimand of China without naming the country remarked that Japan opposes any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through force or coercion in the East and South China Seas.

The changed security environment thus drove Japan and the Philippines to negotiate the defence pact called the Acquisition and Cross-servicing Agreement, which would allow the provision of food, fuel and other necessities when Japanese forces visit the Philippines for joint training under a major defence accord that was signed in 2024 and is expected to be ratified by the Japanese legislature.

The other proposed agreement involved the security of highly confidential defence and military information that both could share. The US and the Philippines signed such an agreement in November 2024 to secure the exchange of highly confidential military intelligence and technology in key weapons that the US would provide to Manila. Not unexpectedly, therefore, Ishiba and Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral alliance with the US. Despite Trump’s tariff impositions on Japan and the Philippines, among other countries worldwide, that have sparked an awkward dilemma among the close security allies, the US has repeatedly warned China over its escalating acts of aggression in the disputed waters against Japan and the Philippines, which are among Washington’s staunchest treaty allies in Asia.

Beijing ought to realise that it is on notice and that its aggression and expansionist design in the East and South China Seas would not remain unchecked. It is desirable in the interest of larger regional goal that Beijing abjures its aggressive behaviour and learns to respect regional and global rules to realise common regional prosperity.