Pakistan: A Make-Or-Break Moment With The US – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

Pakistan is one of the front-line states in the unrelenting fight against extremism. The nation’s fight against terrorism is not merely the result of state-based politics, in fact, it is the nation’s duty to fight against terrorism. However, the struggle has required the sacrifice of the precious lives of the citizens of Pakistan.

In this context, India constantly tries to malign Islamabad’s counterterrorism efforts by leveling groundless allegations against them. The reality, however, is starkly different, Pakistan has conducted thousands of intelligence-based operations, neutralized countless terrorist cells, and reclaimed vast swathes of territory from militant control, all while hosting millions of refugees displaced by regional conflict. The international community, including the United Nations and the US State Department, has recognized some progress achieved in Pakistan, however, the country remains unnecessarily criticized. Pakistan needs a strenuous effort from the western world to join the fight against terrorism.

It is important to note that the current counterterrorism strategy in Pakistan is not new, rather it has evolved through a consistent approach of the government as well as its military and intelligence structures over the last several years. The war intensified in 2014 with the launch of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in which thousands of troops were committed for the cleansing of North Waziristan, which was earlier regarded as a hub of militancy. It continued until 2016 and helped to neutralize over 3,500 militants as well as free more than 4,000 square kilometers of the territory. In addition, it was not just a tactical victory, but a strategic win which demoralized armed organizations like Tehrik-i-Taliban-Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. This led to the launching of another operation known as Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in 2017 in order to target and eliminate any remaining terrorist elements through targeted strikes and intelligence-based operations. Pakistan security forces have conducted thousands of operations in the said manner including eliminating sleeper cells, arresting cross-border intruders, and neutralizing high-value assets. These campaigns have not only weakened the networks, but also assisted to bring about some sort of stability to areas that were very volatile earlier.

Even though military operations have been instrumental in weakening the terrorist organizations, the fight against extremism in Pakistan is not only a military issue. The country has taken a great responsibility to host more than three million Afghan refugees since 2001, where many of them escaped from the Taliban’s tyrannical rule and the anarchy of hostilities brought by the US invasion of Afghanistan. This has put a lot of pressure on Pakistan’s capacities, but the country has not relented in offering sheltering, medical and educational assistance to the refugees while the terrorists want to use the camps as their supply depots and recruitment centers. Despite the lack of international support for Pakistan in managing this crisis, Islamabad remains steadfast in its fight against terrorism and its adherence to humanitarian norms.

Nevertheless, it is essential to highlight that after years of struggling against terrorism, Pakistan has successfully made significant strides in this fight. However, India has continued to attempt to twist this narrative by continuing to label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, which is a blatant attempt to defame Pakistan. This new fable is testimonies to how the New Delhi propaganda mill is churning out fake stories with a certain degree of regularity as a way of diverting its heinous human rights abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir and its support to terrorist organizations like TTP to cause havoc in Pakistan. The reality, however, is that the independent assessments of the situation from the United Nations and the US State Department, as well as various other sources, actually show that Pakistan has since then made efforts to eliminating terrorist safe facilities and still will continue with adhering to counter-terrorism standards. After being placed in the FATF Grey List in June 2020, Pakistan has made notable efforts to curb money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, a fact that negates India’s blackmail campaign.

It is however important to realize that though Pakistan has made great progress in the fight against terrorism, the war is not over yet. Terrorist movements keep evolving, and so do global jihadi networks. Terrorism has become a global issue; it cannot be fought through acts of isolationism or political blaming. Instead, intelligence sharing, economic support and diplomatic cooperation are the things that stabilize the gains which Pakistan has achieved.

Furthermore, India needs to tone down its provocative language and recognize the losses incurred by Pakistan. The safety of the region is tied together, and New Delhi’s efforts to undermine Islamabad’s counterterrorism strategies only help the terrorists that both nations are against. The only way to build a cooperation when it comes to achieving the long-awaited stable peace between the parties is to have similar objectives in mind to work towards the achievement of those goals.

Pakistan has been victims of terrorism for quite a long time. However, the nation has not bowed to that by showcasing the strongest force of resistance in its search for stability. The international community now finds itself in a situation where it cannot afford to utter discouraging words to Pakistan, but instead must come forward in support of the Pakistani nation. Pakistan has responded to the call as a responsible nation for the global change, and now it is the world’s turn.