By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

After the Pahalgam tragedy, India carried out swift and baseless accusations against Pakistan, resorting to its usual blaming without evidence. Pakistan continued to hold principled stance and rejected these allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

To put an end to India’s propaganda and present an objective picture of the incident, Pakistan appealed for a neutral international investigation led by the United Nations with due representation of major global powers including United States, China, and Turkey. The demand for justice also draws attention to Pakistan’s unflinching faith in transparency and justice that runs contrary to the Indian tradition of depending on media trials and fake narratives to further its domestic political agenda.

Indian officials and media were quick to point the finger at Pakistan without providing verifiable evidence. Pakistan immediately rejected their claims demanding an impartial, internationally supervised investigation that reflects Islamabad’s confidence in its own position and its refusal to be maligned by false propaganda. While a key regional player, China can bring in balanced oversight and Turkey, with its counterterrorism experience, can bring in depth of knowledge of such complex incidents.

The lack of concrete evidence stems from India, which subsequently casts doubt on credibility of their allegations. India has a history of using terrorist incidents to intensify nationalism, while in some cases using them as a means for electoral victory rather than a genuine hunt for accountability. This pattern must be recognized by the international community and pressure applied for an unbiased inquiry before facts are twisted. A transparent investigation involving neutral stakeholders including the US, China, and Turkey could help clear up the very misinformation and point the finger at the perpetrators behind these terrible acts regardless of their origin or affiliation.

Pakistan’s suggestion that the UN supervise an investigation with global powers is a pragmatic way to reduce tensions and find out who is responsible. The fact that the US, China and Turkey, three countries with great geopolitical influence but no stake in the India Pakistan rivalry, are included guarantees that the findings are taken seriously and viewed as impartial. The US, with its advanced intelligence capabilities, can contribute technical expertise; China, as a key regional player, can provide balanced oversight; As a major regional player, China can help maintain balance, and as a counterterrorism player, Turkey can contribute to understanding such incidents’ intricacies. India’s unwillingness to have that happen says a lot about the fragility of its accusations. If New Delhi is serious about justice, it should not object to an honest investigation. We must not allow the international community to accept these tactics. For justice and accountability, as well as for regional stability, a neutral investigation is imperative.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism. India is a case in point: the 2019 Pulwama attack, for instance, was immediately blamed on Pakistan, which was subsequently contradicted by the country’s own officials and independent analysts. Yet, the Indian government capitalized on the incident to justify military aggression and foster madness against Pakistan.

Pakistan is making an effort for credible international investigation of the Pahalgam attack to undermine India’s false narratives and thwart attempts to politicise terrorism. Furthermore, this process of neutral investigation would help to discourage New Delhi from exploiting security incidents in the future for propaganda purposes and would enhance stability and a more truthful discourse in the region.

In sharp contrast to it, India depends on media trials and manufactured evidence. But Islamabad stands for an evidence-based, multi-lateral approach and ends up yielding to sensationalism, mirroring to public claims not yet proven true. The contrast reflects Pakistan’s faith in its counterterrorism handling and respect for the rule of law, and India’s reluctance to participate in impartial probe indicates fear of being exposed.

This disparity must be brought to the notice of international community. By accusing without evidence and playing the blame game, India is attacking the very process that enables a dialogue. Recommending the neutral investigation into terrorism proposed by Pakistan would tell the world that evidence-based accountability matters and close down the politicization of terrorism.

The rising tensions between India and Pakistan presents a major threat to regional and global security. Indian attempts to push false and illegal narratives to the global community can be effectively pushed back and principles such as justice and fair and independent inquiry can be supported in a way that forecloses the danger of escalation. Pakistan’s insistence on a neutral investigation is not only about defending its reputation, but also a step that will prevent further instability. Involving the US, China, and Turkey would give legitimacy to the process and its findings, with all parties to honour the findings and take corrective measures.

It is now up to the international community to move decisively to support this initiative. The ‘rush to inquiry’ will help counter the Indian false narrative, remain faithful to the principles in which one believes, and avoid such a risk of escalation. Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and peace. Therefore, it is now upon the world to let truth be the victor over propaganda.

Pakistan has been consistent on taking a principled stance on the baseless allegations levelled in connection with the Pahalgam attack and, consequently, it has been insisting that it should be investigated neutrally as demanded by Pakistan through US, China and Turkey under UN supervision. On the other hand, unlike India’s propaganda model, Pakistan’s effort is transparency all the way through, backing the call for a transparent and multilateral inquiry. Impartial mediation by the global community can reveal the truth, punish the true perpetrators, and ensure regional stability. On the other hand, Pakistan is miles ahead of India in terms of transparency as far as the matter goes, but at the same time, it goes to show that there is an urgent need for an objective, multilateral investigation. It is time for the world to abandon the politics of blame and accept the call for justice. Lasting peace can only be achieved through truth.