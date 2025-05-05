Romania: Prime Minister Quits After Voters Shun Ruling Coalition’s Candidate

By Balkan Insight

By Marian Chiriac

Marcel Ciolacu stepped down as prime minister after the candidate backed by his ruling coalition performed poorly in the first round of Romania’s presidential elections and a far-right candidate came out on top.

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Monday unanimously endorsed the resignation of Ciolacu and the party’s withdrawal from Romania’s governing coalition, according to media reports.

The move came in response to the disappointing performance of the coalition’s presidential candidate, Crin Antonescu, in Sunday’s first round of elections.

“Our coalition has failed to meet its stated objective. I saw the vote cast by Romanians yesterday, and it shows that the coalition, at least in its current form, lacks legitimacy. That is why I have decided that we must leave the coalition, and accordingly, I am submitting my resignation,” Ciolacu told journalists.

Antonescu, who was backed by the ruling alliance of the PSD, the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), secured just 20 per cent of the vote on Sunday, finishing third and failing to qualify for the second-round run-off.

The result is being seen as a significant blow to the credibility of the coalition and prompted a swift political shake-up at the top.

George Simion, the hard-right leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), topped the presidential poll and is to face Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the second round, scheduled for May 18.

Both the PNL and UDMR announced on Monday that they will support Dan in the second round.

After Ciolacu’s resignation, interim president Ilie Bolojan is expected to appoint a new prime minister. According to Romanian law, PSD ministers will continue to serve in a caretaker capacity for up to 45 days until a new government is formed.

After the conclusion of the presidential race, the newly elected head of state will begin negotiations with parliamentary parties to forge a new governing coalition and appoint a fresh cabinet.

The presidential election was a re-run of a poll originally held in November but annulled by Romania’s top court because of alleged malicious foreign interference – suspected of coming from Russia, although Moscow denied this.

The original poll was won by far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who was barred from standing in the re-run.

The vote took place amid rising political polarisation, growing Euroscepticism and widespread public frustration with corruption and ineffective governance in Romania.

Under the constitution, the president wields considerable power, including oversight of foreign and defence policy and responsibility for appointing key judicial figures, as well as the prime minister.