Thursday, June 6, 2019
Czech Republic: Court Rules To Extradite Narek Sargsyan To Armenia

Czech Republic may extradite Armenia’s third President, Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew, Narek Sargsyan to RA. The Prague City Court made a positive decision on the matter last week. The information was announced by the Press Secretary, Market Puchi as reported by Czech Tyden.

According to the local press, the Minister of Justice is still to examine the extradition of the accused of illegally keeping and selling weapons.

Armenian law enforcers accused Narek Sargsyan of illegally keeping weapons and drugs in his apartment in the center of Yerevan in the summer of 2018. Moreover, this is not the full list of the charges against Sargsyan.

The Armenian police also stated that when discovered, he provided a fake passport of Guatemala with the personal details of a certain Franklin Gonzales.

A criminal case has been instituted against Sargsyan for the purpose of acquiring, selling, keeping, transporting or carrying illegal weapons, ammunition or explosives as well as for selling, marketing illegal drugs or substances.

