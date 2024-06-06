Kazakhstan: Flood Coverage Restrictions, Women’s Rights Rally Ban, And Legal Cases Against Activist – OpEd

By IPHR

This report surveys developments impacting freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in Kazakhstan from January 2023 to April 2024. It has been prepared by International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) and Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law (KIBHR) in cooperation with the CIVICUS Monitor.

During the reporting period, Kazakhstan experienced the most severe flooding in decades, reinforcing concerns about the impact of climate change in the country. The floods prompted the declaration of a state of emergency in ten of the country’s 17 regions in April 2024 and resulted in widespread destruction, the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, and several deaths. As an example of civil society mobilisation, volunteers played a crucial role in rescue efforts. However, regional authorities faced criticism for their decision to ban journalists from accessing affected areas, which human rights defenders viewed as an unjustified limitation on media operations and the public’s right to information about the unfolding disaster. This decision was particularly troubling given prior criticism of authorities’ inadequate efforts to prevent and respond to the floods. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for his part, attributed blame to government ministers and regional governors, accusing them of negligence, lack of professionalism and poor coordination in handling the situation.

There were also concerning instances of legal action against journalists and social media users in relation to the flooding. Uralsk-based journalist Raul Uporov was fined for “petty hooliganism” after harshly criticising restrictions on media coverage of the flooding, while others faced similar charges for expressing dissenting views on government actions during the crisis. Additionally, there were new cases where journalists and activists were charged with spreading false or defamatory information because of social media posts critical of authorities. For instance, in April 2024, journalist Daniyar Adilbekov was arrested for allegedly falsely implicating a high-level government official in corruption on his Telegram channel.

In April 2024, the lower house of Parliament approved a draft media law and forwarded it to the upper house for consideration. If passed by the upper house, the draft will be sent to the president for signature. While media watchdogs and international experts have welcomed certain aspects of the draft law, such as the shortening of deadlines for state responses to media inquiries and the establishment of a statute of limitations for defamation lawsuits, they have expressed concerns about vague language and deviations from international standards in other provisions. Notably, new provisions, which were introduced prior to the lower house’s final vote, mandate compulsory state registration for both offline and online media. They also grant the government powers to deny accreditation to foreign media outlets and journalists “in accordance with national legislation”. The introduction of these provisions coincided with difficulties faced by over 30 correspondents from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s local service in obtaining accreditation. However, following a legal complaint, the service reached an agreement with the Foreign Ministry in April 2024, ensuring the accreditation of its journalists.

Shortly before the lower house voted on the draft media law, MPs from the ruling Amanat party proposed controversial amendments regarding so-called propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations. However, in a welcome development, these provisions were not included in the approved version. Despite this, concerns persist regarding efforts to curtail freedom of expression under the guise of preserving traditional values. In a notable example from February 2024, the government blocked a website aimed at informing young people about LGBTQI+ issues, citing the protection of national traditions and children’s rights as justification for the move.

The high-profile trial of former Minister of Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev, who stood accused of fatally beating his wife, attracted significant attention in Kazakhstan during the reporting period. The live-streamed court proceedings, which began in March 2024 and concluded with Bishimbayev’s conviction in May 2024, highlighted the pervasive problem of domestic violence in the country. In response, tens of thousands of individuals signed a petition calling for harsher penalties against such violence. Responding to the public outcry, lawmakers swiftly enacted new legislation, re-establishing criminal sanctions for battery and enhancing protections for domestic violence victims. While human rights groups welcomed this legislative progress as a significant step forward, they emphasised the need for comprehensive measures to prevent and eradicate domestic violence.

At the same time, there were new cases of pressure against independent women’s rights advocates. Feminist activists in Almaty were denied the right to rally peacefully and march in support of women’s rights on International Women’s Day on 8th March 2024. This refusal was justified with the alleged risk of disruptions to public order. Furthermore, prominent women’s rights activist Dina Smailova, founder of an organisation assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence, faced criminal charges, prompting concerns that she was being targeted in retaliation for her work. Previously forced to flee Kazakhstan due to the threat of prosecution, Smailova is now subject to an international arrest warrant.

Two years after the “Bloody January” events of 2022, when authorities forcefully suppressed mass protests and unrest, concerns persist regarding the adequacy of the government’s efforts to ensure accountability for serious human rights violations committed. During the reporting period, several law enforcement officials were convicted for abusive actions during the January events. For instance, in March 2024, a court in Taldykorgan sentenced three ex-police officers to prison and one officer to a non-custodial sentence for torturing seven individuals, including using an iron. In other cases, appeal courts overturned earlier verdicts, resulting in harsher penalties. Notably, two police officers accused of torturing a protester who died in detention in Semey had their suspended prison sentences converted into actual prison terms, and a soldier previously acquitted was imprisoned over his role in the death of a four-year-old girl who was killed when her family’s car was fired on in Almaty. Meanwhile, other cases were still under investigation, such as that of a well-known jazz musician from Kyrgyzstan who was detained and tortured, despite not participating in the January 2022 protests. Following a two-year investigation, the first suspects were arrested in this case in April 2024.

While it is welcome that these and other officials have been criminally charged for abuses related to the January 2022 events, the overall number of officials prosecuted remains low in relation to the scale of reported violations. Moreover, fair trial and due process violations have tainted proceedings, and the sentences issued have often not corresponded to the severity of the crimes. There are also ongoing concerns about the fairness of legal proceedings initiated against protesters and activists accused of unlawful actions during the January events.

At least two authors who independently assessed the January 2022 events encountered difficulties in disseminating their books. This reinforced concerns about the government’s reluctance to permit transparent investigations into this crisis.

During the reporting period, political opposition groups and activists encountered ongoing obstruction and harassment. The Alga Kazakhstan! opposition party, for instance, faced persistent hurdles in obtaining registration. The party filed an application for registration for the 24th time in April 2024, with previous requests all having been rejected due to purported problems with its lists of supporters. Furthermore, party activists were detained and penalised during protests, and at least two were convicted for involvement in an unregistered organisation. Similarly, activists from the unregistered Atajurt movement, which advocates for the rights of ethnic Kazakhs in China’s Xinjiang region, were fined for allegedly funding an unregistered organisation through small donations to the movement.

The misuse of criminal charges of “extremism” against government opponents continued during the reporting period. Marat Zhylanbaev, leader of Alga Kazakhstan!, remained incarcerated following his conviction on spurious charges of participating in a banned extremist organisation and financing extremist activities in November 2023. Despite calls from human rights groups and the international community for his immediate release, his conviction was upheld on appeal in January 2024. Journalist-blogger-activist Duman Mukhamedkarim went on trial on similar charges in February 2024, with proceedings still ongoing as of the beginning of May 2024. Both Zhylanbaev’s appeal hearing and Mukhamedkarim’s trial were conducted behind closed doors, leading the activists to hold hunger strikes in protest. Additionally, reports emerged that Zhylanbaev was placed in solitary confinement for his hunger strike, while Mukhamedkarim alleged mistreatment during his transfer to court from detention.

Between February and April 2024, Kazakhstani authorities arrested three Kazakhstan-based activists from Uzbekistan’s autonomous Karakalpakstan republic, in response to requests from their Uzbekistani counterparts. The activists: Akylbek Muratbai, Rasul Zhumaniyazov and Rinat Utambetov, are at risk of forcible return to Uzbekistan, where they could face torture and politically-motivated imprisonment because of their peaceful efforts to raise awareness about the situation in Karakalpakstan and to demand accountability for the Uzbekistani government’s forceful dispersal of mass protests there. As of May 2024, the three activists remained in detention in Kazakhstan pending further investigation. They have all applied for asylum in Kazakhstan.

Throughout the reporting period, local authorities persistently violated the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. They routinely denied permission for peaceful gatherings and arbitrarily detained and penalised protesters before, during and after unauthorised assemblies. Additionally, authorities targeted individuals gathering for reasons unrelated to protest, such as showing support for activists on trial, facilitating the submission of a new registration application by the Alga Kazakhstan! opposition movement, or paying tribute to slain Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny. In a particularly egregious incident, a group of relatives seeking to convey concerns about the lack of justice for loved ones who died during the January 2022 events were rounded up and fined in the capital, Astana, while attempting to meet with President Tokayev.