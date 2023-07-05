Bangladeshi Peacekeeper’s Role In Mali’s MINUSMA Mission – OpEd

By Mehjabin Bhanu

The United Nations has withdrawn its peacekeeping mission from the West African country of Mali. The work of wrapping up the mission has already started from Saturday (July 31). Mali’s junta government has allied itself with Russia and has for some time been calling for the withdrawal of international forces fighting various groups.

According to UN news, the Mali peacekeeping mission must be withdrawn between June 30 and December 31 of this year. Bangladeshi peacekeepers will return to the country due to the closure of the peacekeeping mission in Mali, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said this in a news conference on July 3.

However, according to UN data, 15 thousand 209 soldiers and police from 15 countries including 1 thousand 396 soldiers and 283 policemen of Bangladesh are deployed in peacekeeping mission in Mali until February of this year. A total of 16 thousand 79 people is deployed including civilian personnel. Mali asked the UN to quickly remove peacekeepers, there are 1500 Bangladeshi soldiers.

Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa. The area of the huge country is 12 lakh 40 thousand square kilometers. Most of this country, the eighth largest in Africa, borders the world-famous Sahara Desert. Due to being a desert, the peacekeepers of Bangladesh are constantly facing a challenge due to the hot weather, dust storms and various adversities. A peacekeeping mission had been conducted in Mali since 2014. Bangladesh peacekeeping contingents were providing appropriate assistance to the UN and local authorities there.

Bangladesh was playing a strong role in the peacekeeping mission from the front in all areas in MINUSMA in Mali. the peacekeepers of Bangladesh are very professional and responsible. Apart from this, they had many humanitarian and social activities, which makes them unique. Gao in Mali is a very big area. There are also many risks. In this situation, the peacekeepers of Bangladesh were playing a very admirable role with ‘convoy protections’ in terms of safety of the locals and safety of roads or bringing various equipment as the main responsibility here. One of their most popular activities was the SIMIC (Civil Military Cooperation) program. They conduct extensive outstanding activities in different areas of the desert. Bangladesh peacekeepers also worked for health and hygiene, education for local people. Which has played a big role in building a good relationship with the local people. Apart from this, the friendly nature or behavior of Bangladeshi peacekeepers was also very much liked by the people of Mali.

When asked whether the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Mali will be assigned elsewhere. FM Momen said that they will come back in the current context. However, if peacekeepers need to be deployed elsewhere, Bangladesh will get priority.

In response to the question whether they have been approached about appointment in other missions of the United Nations, the foreign minister said, “We always request the United Nations to appoint Bangladeshis if there is any mission.”

However, the UN is withdrawing at a time when anti-national forces in Dhaka are campaigning to ban Bangladesh from UN peacekeeping missions. False propaganda is being spread about the withdrawal of the peacekeepers. But the reality is that. Not only Bangladeshi peacekeepers but also the whole contingent of the UN PEACEKEEPERS is being withdrawn. This is the decision of the Mali government and decision of the UN security council. If anyone follow the event, he/she can easily understand that it is also part of international politics.

The troubled African nation’s relationship with Western powers has been destabilizing. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council unanimously decided to withdraw peacekeeping forces from Mali. However, there is an obligation in the United Nations policy to obtain the approval of the government of the country in which the peacekeeping force will operate. Because of this, there is no opportunity to have a mission in Mali. Two weeks ago, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop addressed the UN Security Council calling for the withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission. After that, the Security Council voted.

Mali’s relations with the United Nations began to deteriorate after the military coup in 2020. Defense cooperation with France, Mali’s former colony, is also lacking.

Peacekeeping forces are subject to the consent and approval of the government of the country in which they operate. Because of this, there is no chance of having a peacekeeping mission in Mali. And this is the real fact.

But there is a trend of giving negative information about Bangladesh to some groups inside and outside Bangladesh based on this issue which is very unfortunate. Peacekeepers of Bangladesh have been praised in the international arena for their reputation, achievements and human rights in various past missions. The tendency to create anti-Bangladesh sentiments within the United Nations to tarnish the positive image built up through the achievements and sacrifices of Bangladeshi peacekeepers is totally unacceptable. The disinformation campaign against the peacekeeping mission of Bangladesh has never been successful and it is important for the media to play an effective role in countering this disinformation mission. Currently, Bangladesh is one of the members of the Human Rights Council. A few days ago, Bangladesh’s proposal for a culture of peace or a culture of peace has been passed jointly with 100 countries. Bangladesh’s position is clear to the United Nations and there is no room for confusion in the United Nations.

On 25-26 June 2023, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the current Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the United Nations (UN) for Peace Operations, visited Bangladesh. It is expected to pledge more peacekeepers from Bangladesh in his upcoming visit, which is very encouraging and positive for Bangladesh. Along with this, it is also a befitting reply against the conspiracy of anti-Bangladesh forces.

The UN would remain dependent on the few traditional providers of peacekeepers, such as Bangladesh, for conducting future peace operations. Since Bangladesh has not demonstrated any inclination to curtail its participation in UN peacekeeping so far, the country remains a reliable source for the recruitment of UN peacekeepers.

However, Lacroix not only visited Bangladesh but also commended the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers. Moreover, there are no indications that the UN is going to act in accordance with the propositions of the HRW. This demonstrates that the UN has showed its faith in the professionalism, dutifulness and diligence of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

Bangladesh’s three-decades-long participation in UN peacekeeping has been a source of national pride and prestige for Bangladeshi people. It has earned Bangladesh the title of ‘a model member of the UN.’ Through their courage, dedication and determination in fulfilling their international duties, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have earned the respect of the international community and acted as ‘live’ instruments of soft power for Bangladesh.

In 1988, Bangladesh’s glorious journey in the UN peacekeeping mission began with the sending of 15 four hundred military observers to the UN Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group (UNIMG) mission. Since then, Bangladesh has been keeping its signature for establishing peace in various parts of the world. The trust and love of the local people is the main strength of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the UN mission. The acceptance of Bangladeshi peacekeepers by UN officials and military commanders is well known for their personal discipline, administrative and military skills in peacekeeping missions. Bangladesh has been participating in the United Nations peacekeeping mission for the past 35 years and has been keeping its signature of achievements. Bangladesh peacekeepers conduct their activities in accordance with professional competence, discipline and code of conduct. Their positive actions have enhanced the standing of Bangladesh on foreign soil and allowed our peacekeepers to occupy respectable positions in peacekeeping operations.

Bangladesh ranks first among 118 countries in sending troops to UN peacekeeping missions. One lakh 81 thousand 661 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have successfully performed their duties in 56 UN peacekeeping missions which is a rare achievement for a country. The peacekeepers of Bangladesh have made huge sacrifices while performing their duties. A total of 139 people of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have sacrificed their lives and 242 people have been injured in maintaining world peace. Their self-sacrifice has brought Bangladesh acceptance as the leading peacekeeping country in the world.

If some member states withdraw their peacekeepers due to increasing risks and threats to peacekeeping, the deployment of peacekeepers from Bangladesh will be discussed. Thus, there is no room to spread negativity regarding the Bangladeshi peacekeeper’s withdrawal from Mali.