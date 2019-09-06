Joe Biden’s Shocking All-Time Record-Breaking Stupidity – OpEd

By Eurasia Review

During the CNN Climate-Change Town Hall Forum on September 4th, contestant Joe Biden — no less a person than the former Vice President of the United States himself — was asked by “Isaac,” a member of the audience, “Now, I know that you have signed the no-fossile-fuel-money pledge, but I have to ask, how can we trust you to hold these corporations and executives accountable for their crimes against humanity, when we know that, tomorrow, you are holding a high-dollar fundraiser, hosted by Andrew Goldman, a fossile-fuel executive?”

Biden shot back immediately, “He is not a fossile-fuel executive.” Then, Biden launched into his standard string of autobiographical anecdotes that supposedly display how terrific he is.

Then, CNN’s host Anderson Cooper simply broke into that string of anecdotes, with “Let me just inform our audience about some of the details that” Isaac had referenced, and Cooper then closed with “Isaac’s question was, ‘Will you hold fossil-fuel corporations and executives who have lied to the public accountable’?”

Biden promptly replied, “Yes, and by the way, just like we did the tobacco industry who lied to the public [for which NONE of them went to prison, nor was ever even investigated for possible criminal violations], and just like the opioids.” Cooper immediately responded, “How do you do that?”

Biden said, “The way you do that is you try to change the law.” But, of course, that’s not holding anyone accountable for lying to the public, nor for anything else.

So, from that response alone, we know that Biden was intending to give Mr. Goldman, and his ilk — like was given to those earlier executives — total immunity. It’s right there, proven in his answer to that question.

Cooper just ignored it, and directly went on to “There is a question though about this fundraiser. There is a fundraiser tomorrow night. It’s given by a guy named Andrew Goldman. He does hedge funds and stuff, but he also has a company called Western LNG; and their biggest project, which I think was announced in 2018, is a floating facility for liquefied natural gas” to “provide Canadian gas to parts of northern Asia; so, what Andrew [actually Isaac] is saying is if you’re going to a fundraiser that’s being held in part by this guy who has a company that’s pulling up natural gas, are you the right guy to go after this?”

Biden — now finding himself finally trapped not only by an audience-member, but by a persistent program-host who had not asked the question but who now was absolutely demanding that it be actually addressed by the contestant — replied:

“Well, I didn’t realize he does that. I was told, if you look at the SEC filings, he’s not listed as one of those executives. That’s what we look at, the SEC filings. … I’ve kept that pledge. Period.”

Cooper: “Are you going to [mumble]? Biden: “I’m going to look at what you’ve just told me and if that’s accurate, yes.”

Cooper then volunteered — on Biden’s behalf — an excuse regarding Biden’s seeking donations through Goldman: “He currently doesn’t have day-to-day responsibilities.” Biden promptly took it, and ran with that presumed excuse: “What I was told, by my staff, is that he did not have any responsibilities relating to the company; he was not on the board, he was not involved in the operation of the company at all.”

Biden was saying that to be a co-founder and lead investor, and perhaps even the controlling owner, of the gas-enterprise, is to be “not involved in the operation of the company at all.”

Then, amazingly, Biden directly continued that statement by his saying, “And if that turns out to be true, then I will not in any way accept his help.”



In other words, he finally had actually switched his position to: even if Goldman is “not involved in the operation of the company at all,” Biden won’t “accept his help.”

By now, in the video-clip, the left side of Biden’s left eye had become — during just this four-minute grilling of him — very visibly overtaken with blood-redness, replacing the normal whiteness there. Clearly, this brief event, precipitated in his body a physiological danger. It’s, by now in the videos, very visible, right there.

Biden is so stupid (or else such a liar) that he claims that it’s okay for people to be allowed to invest in fossil-fuels extractors. Amazing!

