Cuba Says Trafficking Ring Aimed To Recruit Cubans For Russia’s War In Ukraine

By VOA

Cuba said Monday it uncovered a human trafficking network meant to recruit its citizens to fight on behalf of Russia in Ukraine.

The Cuban foreign ministry said in a statement it was working to dismantle the Russia-based network, which worked to recruit both Cubans living in Russia and in Cuba.

The foreign ministry said Cuba has begun criminal proceedings against those involved.

Cuba said it is not a part of the war in Ukraine and that it will take action against anyone who participates in human trafficking for the purpose of recruiting Cuban citizens to use arms against any country.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian government.