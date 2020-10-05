ISSN 2330-717X
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Trump Leaves Hospital After Being Treated For COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has been discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center after having spent three days being treated for the coronavirus. Democrats have accused him of rushing his release for the sake of politics.

Trump walked out of the hospital doors at 6:40 local time on Monday and walked to the waiting motorcade, not taking any questions from the gathered press pool but giving a thumbs-up gesture to the photographers before getting into his car.

Trump took a helicopter back to the White House, where he is expected to continue his recovery.

Shortly before he left the facility, Trump tweeted that he “will be back on Campaign Trail soon.”

