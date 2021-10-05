ISSN 2330-717X
Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Venezuela Move To Finalize Joint Economic Projects

The foreign ministers of Iran and Venezuela weighed plans to carry out the previous agreements between the two countries and finalize details of the joint economic projects.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia talked about the relations between Tehran and Caracas and their mutual cooperation.

The two senior diplomats agreed to pursue the implementation of the previous agreements, formulate a road map to the enhancement of bilateral relations, and finalize the details of joint economic projects during a visit that the foreign minister of Venezuela will pay to Iran in the near future.

Before the official inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro held talks with him in June about cooperation between Caracas and Tehran in the battle against imperialism.

The Venezuelan president said they had agreed to “strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation” between the two nations “in the joint fight against imperial aggression”.

