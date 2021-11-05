Iran Says Its Supply Of 20% Enriched Uranium Exceeds 210kg

By Tasnim News Agency

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said the country’s stockpile of uranium enriched to a purity level of 20 percent has surpassed 210 kilograms.

According to Kamalvandi, the Iranian Parliament’s ‘Strategic Action’ on lifting the sanctions and safeguarding national interests has allowed the AEOI to enhance its peaceful nuclear activities.

According to the Parliament’s law, the AEOI was required to produce at least 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium annually, while the country’s stockpile has now exceeded 210 kg, he added.

Kamalvandi also noted that Iran has produced 25 kg of 60-percent enriched uranium so far, explaining that Iran is among few countries that are able to produce it.

The spokesman said the outsiders have admitted that they are unable to deprive Iran of 20-percent enriched uranium.

He finally noted that the Foreign Ministry is in charge of holding the nuclear negotiations, while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran only deals with the technical issues.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, US, Britain, France, and Germany) on July 14, 2015, reached a conclusion over the text of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The accord took effect in January 2016 and was supposed to terminate all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran all at once, but its implementation was hampered by the US policies and its eventual withdrawal from the deal.

On May 8, 2018, former US president Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear accord.

Following the US withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

However, the EU’s failure to ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under JCPOA in May 2019.