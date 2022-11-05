Iran Eyes Cooperation With Russia In Multilateral Platforms

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for closer cooperation between Tehran and Moscow within the framework of multilateral platforms for the peaceful settlement of various issues.

Amirabdollahian and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin held talks on the sidelines of the first meeting of the National Coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter, held in Tehran on Saturday.

Criticizing the Western governments, led by the United States, for their plans to dominate the world and oppose the sovereign states, the Iranian foreign minister said the participants in the meeting in Tehran have sent an important message in opposition to unilateralism and the cruel sanctions.

Amirabdollahian also expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between Iran and Russia and a recent successful meeting of the Cooperation Joint Commission, stressing the need for closer interaction in the multilateral platforms for the peaceful resolution of problems.

For his part, Vershinin said Russia and Iran share views on many regional and international issues.

The Russian deputy minister also warned that the Western sanctions are aimed at dominating the world, while the media war launched by NATO and the US seeks to influence the youth and create a generation gap.

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Tehran’s opposition to the sanctions against Russia, assuring Vladimir Putin that Iran will never join the campaign of anti-Russian sanctions.

Putin also said at the meeting that the Western states are not the masters of their word because they give as they want or take when they want.