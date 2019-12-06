ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 6, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Moscow Blames Evacuations In Russian Capitals On Ukrainians – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

For the last four days, courts, government offices, churches, stores and other public places have been evacuated in Moscow and St. Petersburg after telephone callers said that bombs had been planted there. No bombs have been found, but the authorities have no option but to evacuate people lest one of the reports be true.

 (On this development, see rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5de680d49a794718463247e2mskagency.ru/materials/2951527kommersant.ru/doc/4180217u-f.ru/news/criminal/u19761/2019/12/03/291921govoritmoskva.ru/news/217877/polit.ru/news/2019/12/03/court/ and echo.msk.ru/news/2548089-echo.html.)

What is most disturbing is that Russian media outlets are blaming Ukrainians, a charge without evidence but one that could have serious consequences given the scheduled meeting of the Normandy Format in Paris next week (mk.ru/incident/2019/12/03/smi-soobshheniya-o-minirovanii-v-moskve-idut-iz-ukrainy.html).

Russia has faced what its officials call “telephone terrorism” off and on for the last two years. More than a million Russians have been evacuated.  



Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

