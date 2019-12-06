Trump Impeachment: Is Pelosi Leading A Political Picket’s Charge? – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By James Fite*

To impeach or not to impeach: Well, that’s no longer the question. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) laid any doubt to rest Thursday morning, December 5, when she announced, “sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders, and our heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with the articles of impeachment.”

So the House Committee on the Judiciary will draft and vote on articles of impeachment. With the Democratic majority in the House and Trump Derangement Syndrome running rampant in the Swamp, one can just about be certain it will make it to the Senate soon – anything else would be a true Christmas miracle. Liberty Nation’s Leesa K. Donner hit the nail on the head when she predicted that “House Democrats are so out of touch with the American public that they will take a floor vote and the ‘ayes’ will have it.” It is – in their minds – the best shot at defeating Trump in 2020.

Pelosi’s Charge

On July 3, 1863, General Robert E. Lee ordered almost 15,000 men to charge over three-quarters of a mile of open ground – right through Union cannon fire. The assault – led by Major General George Picket and named in his honor – cost the Confederacy Gettysburg. Why would General Lee order such a maneuver, rushing his men directly into the cannonballs? Looking back, Picket’s Charge seemed doomed from the beginning. Historians still debate the possible reasons such a brilliant general would make such a blunder, but it likely comes down to overconfidence, pure and simple.

With no clear crime committed by Donald Trump and a Republican majority in the Senate practically guaranteed to find the president innocent, is Pelosi launching a new Picket’s Charge of the political variety? It seems quite clear that the Democrats must know that Trump won’t be removed from office. As Graham J. Noble explained, “even 20 charges against the president will be voted down by Republicans if none have merit.” They’re gambling on an impeached Trump being easier to defeat in 2020, but what they appear blind to is the fact that they failed to convince anyone not already suffering late-stage TDS of his guilt.

Playing The Fool

Speaker Pelosi can quote the Declaration of Independence all she wants. She can call Trump a king-president corrupted by foreign influence. She can say he left them no choice, but in reality, the Democrats have been gunning for impeachment from the day he won the election. They left themselves no choice.

“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.” But just how his interaction with Ukrainian President Zelensky is an abuse of power that undermines national security and jeopardize the integrity of our elections is unclear – never mind how it’s any worse than Biden leaning on Ukraine for the sake of his son. Trump will almost certainly be impeached, but the Senate won’t convict – and neither will 2020 Trump voters.

*About the author: Editor-at-Large. James Fite is our wordsmith extraordinaire, a legislation hound and lover of all things self-reliant and free. An author of politics and fiction (often one and the same) he homesteads in the Arkansas wilderness.

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation

