Friday, January 7, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia Last Among 31 Developed Countries In Per Capita State Support For Healthcare – OpEd

Paul Goble

By

The Russian government spends roughly 23,000 rubles (330 US dollars) per capita per year on the healthcare of its citizens, a figure that places it last among 31 developed countries and one that means the burden on the population to take care of its medical needs are concerned is greater there than in any of the others, the Accounting Chamber says.

Because this is the direct result of Vladimir Putin’s absurdly misnamed “healthcare optimization program,” something that has cut back spending on medical facilities so that he will have more money for repression at home and aggression abroad, it is remarkable that the Chamber, a government body, is reporting these figures (finanz.ru/novosti/aktsii/rossiya-zanyala-poslednee-mesto-po-raskhodam-na-zdravookhranenie-sredi-krupnykh-ekonomik-mira-1030981250).

 They are especially explosive because their publication comes as Russia is suffering from the effects of the fourth wave of the pandemic and as Putin is spending ever more money on the security forces to maintain his domestic control and the military to threaten neighboring countries like Ukraine.

And while the Auditing Chamber doesn’t stress this in its report, it is increasingly obvious that Putin’s pursuit of power and glory is causing more Russians to suffer and die from illnesses that Russia’s previously more adequate system might have been able to prevent (ach.gov.ru/upload/iblock/432/wjvi2beix796z4vpn04vyii4ppk4fxcr.pdf).

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

