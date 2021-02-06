DOD Stand-Down To Address Extremism In Ranks

By Eurasia Review

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signed a memo on Friday directing commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to select a date within the next 60 days to conduct a one-day “stand-down” to discuss extremism in the ranks with their personnel.

The Department of Defense Instruction (DoDI) 1325.06, “Handling Dissident and Protest Activities Among Members of the Armed Forces” provides the core tenets to support such discussions.

Leaders have the discretion to tailor discussions with their personnel as appropriate, but such discussions should include the importance of our oath of office; a description of impermissible behaviors; and procedures for reporting suspected, or actual, extremist behaviors in accordance with the DoDI.