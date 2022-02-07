Iran Insists Good Deal On Vienna Must Fulfill Economic Interests

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian bemoaned the fact that the 2015 nuclear deal has not brought economic benefits to Iran, stressing that any good agreement in the ongoing Vienna talks needs to fulfill Tehran’s economic interests in a sustainable and reliable manner.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister and the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talked about the course of negotiations in the Austrian capital on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting of the sanction on Iran.

“We are decisively and explicitly after a good deal but we also insist on safeguarding our red lines and national interests with the same level of decisiveness and explicitness,” Amirabdollahian said.

He also noted that JCPOA has unfortunately provided no economic benefits for Iran in recent years, adding, “We will reach a good deal only if it realizes our economic interests sustainably and reliably.”

Amirabdollahian once again underlined that Iran is determined to reach a good deal and to this end, it will remain in constant and close contact with the EU as the coordinator of the JCPOA, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also thanked Josef Borrel, Enrique Mora and the EU for their efforts to coordinate the talks in Vienna.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that there have been some positive developments in the negotiations but they fall short of meeting Iran’s expectations.

For his part, Borrell said the talks are at a critical juncture.

The EU foreign policy chief added that all sides are expected to come to Vienna with a clear agenda and with the aim of reaching a deal and should be ready for adopting political decisions.