Four More Years: UK Poll Predicts Another Trump Win – OpEd

Kelli Ballard*

The British are coming! The British are coming!

Well, not really, but they are predicting the re-election of President Donald Trump. In fact, according to a YouGov poll that was published on March 3, a whopping 61% of Brits think the president will keep his office. And that’s not all. It appears the people across the pond are all for a Trump victory.

According to the poll:

52% think Trump will “probably” be re-elected.

9% think he will “definitely” remain in office.

18% don’t think the president will be returned to the White House.

21% are undecided or just don’t know what the outcome will be.

Breitbart even suggested a Trump re-election would be a good thing for the U.K.:

“A win for President Trump would also be a win for the United Kingdom, as the now-free country starts negotiating for trade deals with nations around the world.”

Although a lot of Americans are less than thrilled with the trade deals Mr. Trump has made and the tariffs he’s placed on China and Mexico, the United Kingdom might just be looking at taking lessons from America’s commander in chief.

Brexit has certainly changed the political playing field. As Liberty Nation’s Mark Angelides said, “Brexit is one of the most historically significant events of recent times. It was the precursor to Trump, it heralded the populist movement across Europe, and it was the first moment the world realized that the ideology of globalism was not a fixed fate, inescapable and unstoppable.”

Strengthening relations between the U.S. and the U.K. has been just another item on Trump’s 500-mile long list of things to work on while in office. Right after Trump was elected in 2016, Brexit veteran Nigel Farage met with the president at the White House. One of his first requests of the new American president was to restore the bust of Sir Winston Churchill, which had been removed by former President Barack Obama. Trump complied, and the likeness was returned to its former place, striking a good accord between the two men, which had Farage saying, “there should be great things ahead for our two countries.”

Speaking at Liberty University in Virginia in early February this year, Farage took the opportunity to talk about Parliament as well as the American government. “…we’ve beaten them over Brexit, and in November 2020 Donald Trump will beat them in your presidential election,” he said.

Brexit is a sign of times changing, as is the presidency of Donald Trump. Farage told his audience at the university:

“For decade after decade, big multinational business working with big banks and big politics have tried to create, piece by piece, supranational government. Almost global government.” “They’ve taken the power away from you the voters and given it to the bureaucrats. And all of this has suited big businesses and heavy regulatory regimes because it makes it for free-market capitalism. It makes it hard for men and women who want to get out there to give it a go. Bureaucracy has been triumphing over democracy, and the nation-state has found itself subservient to a higher national order.”

The majority of Britons believe Trump will be re-elected, but that doesn’t mean they are all supporters of the billionaire American chief. However, with powerful leaders such as Farage advocating for him, the president just may gain a few more admirers; if not for the man himself, at least for his business dealings with other countries.

*About the author: National Correspondent at LibertyNation.com. Kelli Ballard is an author, editor, and publisher. Her writing interests span many genres including a former crime/government reporter, fiction novelist, and playwright. Originally a Central California girl, Kelli now resides in the Seattle area.

