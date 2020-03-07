Robert Reich: A Heartfelt Thanks To Elizabeth Warren – OpEd

By Robert Reich

Dear Elizabeth,

My congratulations and gratitude for your extraordinary campaign – your bold and detailed policy proposals; your eloquent advocacy of them and of your vision for America; your thoughtfulness and courage in standing up for women, for people of color, for working Americans, the poor and the oppressed; your kindness and patience in dealing with everyone (including fans who wanted selfies); your tirelessness and your decency; and your devotion to this country.

Your campaign was a model of substance and tenacity. You made your points about America’s misallocation of power, and the need for structural change, powerfully but without rancor. In a better America and at a better time, you would have sailed to victory.

You have inspired – and continue to inspire – millions. Thank you for everything you’ve done, and will continue to do.

Bob

