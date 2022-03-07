Extreme Speed By Which Western World Closed Off Russia Proves That ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Were Correct – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

It is extremely difficult to shut down all aspects and facets of a person’s life, let alone a small business or company.

But to shut down an entire nation in almost every regard is nothing short of miraculous, if unprecedented.

Not only did the unified Western powers, including but not limited to the European Union and the United States shut down, within a matter of hours/days, Russia’s diplomatic relations after their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but they also successfully shut down their:

(1) global media propagation;

(2) global internet access;

(3) access to global banking system and SWIFT;

(4) confiscated their real and non-tangible global property and assets;

(5) defamed and ruined their global reputation;

(6) got global internet media conglomerates such as Google, FaceBook (Meta) and even China’s Tik Tok to disavow Russian Television and Sputnik;

(7) expelled their Diplomats;

(8) sanctioned their MVP billionaire oligarchs even if they did not agree with the Ukraine invasion;

(9) closed down their money transmission and merchant accounts;

(10) cut off their food/medicine supply and ability to export; and

much, much more.

For decades now, and picking up speed in the last few years, various “conspiracy theorists” have sworn that there were only a few individuals powerful and connected enough to shut down all or some of the above referenced aspects of human existence, but they were roundly and soundly scoffed at, as being paranoid.

No one is laughing anymore.